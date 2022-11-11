Nigeria to host heads of African drug law enforcement agencies in 2023

Latest News
By Tribune Online
African drug law enforcement, Nigeria African countries drug ,Drug barons after NDLEA operatives ― Marwa, NDLEA commissions call centre, drug offenders barons arrested, NDLEA’s marine operations, drug test part of screening for aspirants, Why I had surgical procedure, seeks drug test, Marwa warns new NDLEA, NDLEA confiscated drugs, 2022 tougher for barons, six standard rehab centres, Marwa, Gen Marwa raises alarm, NDLEA intercepted N6bn insurgents’ drugs, Any NASS member, Marwa advocates drug test for intending couples, seek partnership on drug war, Marwa commends German govt, Marwa harps on international, Crush all drug cartels, NDLEA promotes 3,506 officers, Marwa, NDLEA 15 million Nigerians use hard drugs
Marwa

Nigeria has been elected to host the next conference of Heads of Drug Law Enforcement Agencies Africa (HONLEA), in 2023.

This was the unanimous decision of the regional network at the close of its 2022 annual meeting in Nairobi, Kenya at the weekend.

The move by other heads of anti-narcotics agencies in Africa to have Nigeria host the 2023 conference followed the country’s good relationship with others on the continent and NDLEA’s exemplary performance in the renewed fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The spokesman of the NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Friday that the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), in the course of the weeklong conference led the Nigerian delegation in presentations on every item of the agenda for discussion, where he shared the country’s experience and successes so far recorded in the drug war as a result of bilateral and multi-lateral cooperation with other stakeholders in Nigeria and partners at both regional and international levels.

On the sidelines of the conference, Marwa also led his team in bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Kenya, Gambia, Ghana and South Africa on areas of mutual interests.

The bilateral meetings also agreed on the setting up of technical working groups on both sides to work on Memorandums of Understanding that will formalize the partnerships and working relationships.

The NDLEA boss had, in his discussions at the bilateral meetings emphasized the need to build new and strengthen existing partnerships among anti-narcotics agencies at the sub-regional and regional levels to make trafficking of illicit drugs and movement of drug lords difficult on the African continent.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Flooding: Group canvasses for increased budget, international support for NEMA

Latest News

5G auction: NCC convenes stakeholders’ forum December

Latest News

Attacks on facilities: INEC assures voters on reprint of burnt PVCs

Latest News

APC Yobe North: Appeal Court reserves judgment on Lawan’s case against Machina

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More