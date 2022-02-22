Nigeria to get new agric policy soon —Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, has said a new National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy ( NATIP ) for 2022 – 2027 would be launched soon.

Dr Abubakar disclosed this during a meeting with Executive Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of National Agricultural Research Institutes (NARIs) and Federal Colleges of Agriculture (FCAs).

The Minister said NATIP will be the main framework on how to drive agriculture for the next six years, as no country exists without a good agricultural base.

He stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration relies on agriculture for food production and economic development in order to bring the country back on the path of growth.

His words: “Mr President is very much interested in taking agricultural research to the next level through research, innovation and technology.

“Research and training therefore occupies a special place as a strategy for Mr President’s goal and therefore a priority in the ministry’s drive to attain greater productivity.

“The ARCN Amended Act 2021 has made provision for the establishment of spin-off companies within the NARIs and FCAs, which is a deliberate strategy by Mr President to utilise the enormous potentials to generate revenues and to augment the current budgetary allocations.

“Accordingly, the products of your research are expected to be taken off the shelves for the immediate utilisation of farmers, industries and consumers. You must also ensure a strong drive towards attracting research grants to supplement the available funds which will therefore ensure lesser dependence on government funding in the nearest future”.

Dr Abubakar, however said he has contacted President Buhari and he has assured him of his readiness to significantly improve the capacity of staff of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), NARIs and FCAs.