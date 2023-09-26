Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji has disclosed that the Ministry will embark on rapid discoveries in the area of Space Economy through one of its Agencies, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) for socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The Minister stated this when the local Organizing Committee on World Space Economy Conference led by Osi Imomoh paid him a courtesy visit recently in Abuja.

Nnaji further said that the Ministry will work in synergy with World Bank, European Space Agency, Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, United Nations (Office for Outer Space Affairs) and African Development Bank in order to achieve the set objectives.

The Honourable Minister assured the Committee that the Ministry will work assiduously with it in order to achieve greater heights as well as ensure a successful conference, slated for 16th-20th October, 2023.

Earlier, the chairman of the Committee, chief Osi Imomoh said that the conference is for the execution of innovations which will attract inventors and innovators to the country thereby making Nigeria a tourist hub.

He noted that the objective of the conference is for Scientists in the sectors that are critically reliant on space-based services and inventors to brainstorm space Economy practices and applications in Africa.

He further said that the Conference will provide an avenue for Innovators start-ups and Inventors within and outside an opening for expanded African involvement and partnership in global space economy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…