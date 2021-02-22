Nigeria to establish jute bag industry for easy export of cocoa, others

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, said it has become imperative for Nigeria to establish its own jute bag industries to meet international best practices for the export of Cocoa and sundry agricultural produce.

The Minister said the production of the jute bags in Nigeria will increase foreign earnings, healthy preservation and certification of the cocoa crop.

Nanono said that the ministry would seek collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in ensuring that appropriate policy measures and counterpart funding were put in place to fast track the setting up of jute bag factories across the nation and also commence the cultivation of Kenaf, which can grow in any part of the country and happens to be the raw material for the production of jute bags.

The Minister made this known during a courtesy visit by the Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Ministry’s Conference Hall, Abuja.

Nanono noted that “Cocoa is one of the commodities being promoted by the present administration in its drive to diversify the economy. The ministry is eager to support the farmers with the distribution of free agricultural inputs and training to enhance the capacity of cocoa farmers in the country.”

He informed that “The ministry recently rolled out disease resistant and early yielding seedlings developed by the Cocoa Research Institute, Ibadan which starts yielding within 30 months of cultivation. These seedlings with other inputs were distributed to farmers in major cocoa-producing states where 300,000 cartoons of Ultimax – plus fungicides, Hydrocarbon jute bags, collapsible driers, cocoa pods and more were shared to enhance the capacity of cocoa farmers.”

The minister assured that the ministry will continue to support and collaborate with the association to boost the cocoa value chain sub-sector towards increasing production, creating more jobs and generating revenue for the country.

In his remarks, the National President of Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN), Alhaji Mufutau Abolarinwa, appealed for the establishment of a special credit guarantee scheme for the cocoa farmers in Nigeria for the development and increase in cocoa production. He added that grants/subvention from relevant agencies like Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) and others will enable CAN have access to cocoa pods, inputs and equipment needed for the increase in cocoa production in Nigeria.

Abolarinwa stated that “The association has successfully organised workshops and seminars in collaboration with CRIN, FMARD and the state ministries across the cocoa-producing states with the aim of improving the quality of cocoa for export and to comply with the European Union regulations on pesticide maximum residue.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria to establish jute bag industry for easy export of cocoa, others