Nigeria to establish centralised system for authenticating travel documents

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced plans to establish a centralised system for authenticating and verifying all travel documents in Nigeria.

The initiative aims to tackle immigration and document fraud, particularly those associated with border control.

According to Tunji-Ojo, the absence of a centralised, real-time verification system has led to inefficiencies in verifying documents.

The proposed system would allow for real-time verification of documents, such as passports, bank statements, and certificates, at a single centre.

The minister also disclosed plans to host a regional border conference to develop unified yet adaptable strategies to combat migration and border-related challenges.

“To tackle a heterogeneous problem with a homogeneous approach will not work.

“That’s why we’re planning a regional border conference to allow for the development of unified yet adaptable strategies to combat migration and border-related challenges,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

Additionally, Nigeria’s EU visa solution platform is set to go live on May 1, allowing for more efficient processing and international cooperation while safeguarding national security and promoting investment.

The UK Minister of State, David Hanson, expressed the UK’s readiness to collaborate with Nigeria to improve criminal justice outcomes and tackle crime and fraud.

The two countries are set to enhance cooperation in various areas, including border control and migration policies.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE