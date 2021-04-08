Nigeria to encourage heritage tourism with Brazil —Minister

MINISTER of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has identified Nigeria’s century old heritage relationship with Brazil, noting that time has come to give the initiative an economic boost through Cultural tourism.

The Minister further stated that the window of relationship sustained by the thriving community of Brazilian descendants in Lagos island, will get federal government necessary assistance through factoring its iconic festival into Nigeria’s Cultural festival calendar, appreciating the support and recognition of governor Babajide Sanwu-Olu to ongoing efforts by Brazilian Descendants Association in preserving the history and architecture of Brazilian Nigerians in diaspora in lagos island.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed represented by the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Segun Runsewe, explained that the first generation of Nigerians who were taken by the Portuguese slave merchants, left an enduring legacies of Yoruba Culture which today has become a veritable platform of Cultural and historical relationship between Nigeria and Brazil.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Afro Brazilian Cultural centre in Brazilian Quarters, POPO AGUDA, Lagos island, on Easter Monday, the Minister noted the center would not only preserve the historical narratives of Nigerian descendants in Brazil but would encourage and foster deep relationship with the government and people of Brazil.

“I want to thank Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwu-Olu for the support and encouragement to the Brazilian Descendants Association and for preserving the architecture of Brazilian Descendants community in Lagos island, dating centuries old.” Alhaji Lai Mohammed explained further.

Wife of Lagos State governor, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu who cut the tape to open the Afro Brazilian Descendants center, praised the efforts of the association and notes that carnival festival celebration in Lagos nay Nigeria, was made manifest by the Brazilian Descendants community in Lagos island.

She commended the Cultural presence of Alhaji Lai Mohammed, minister of Information and Culture, and his representative in the person of Otunba Segun Runsewe whom she recognised as the pivot of Nigeria’s Cultural diplomacy.

Hon Lawal Pedro, chairman, Brazil Descendants Association and former solicitor General of Lagos State, explained that a museum of Brazilian Descendants community would be opened soon at Lagos State University as a way of encouraging studies and research of Lagos descendants in Brazil.

He noted further that the Popo Aguda Lagos island Center of the Brazilian Descendants association, is geared towards bringing close to the community, easy access to all that needs to be known about historical narratives of Nigerian descendants in Brazil.

The event was witnessed by Brazil Consul General in Nigeria, Mr Francisco Luz and other diplomats. A mini carnival festival was also on showcase with COVID-19 protocols fully observed.

