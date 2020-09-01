Nigeria to become Africa’s leading seed regulator — NASC

THE National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), has said Nigeria has a vision to be recognised as Africa’s leading seed regulator, which has fostered the emergence of a globally competitive seed sector.

Director General of NASC, Dr Philip Ojo, made this known at the inauguration of the Parastatal SERVICOM Unit and committee in Abuja.

He noted that the inauguration is an added value to NASC laudable programmes and policies geared towards efficient service delivery.

Dr Ojo explained that the Seed Council in realising the importance of efficient service delivery and its pivot role in the pursuant of its mandate would ensure that the parastatal SERVICOM unit provided the needed support required for their operation at all times.

He added that NASC in full compliance with the executive order on ease of doing business, established some laudable projects such as launch of farmers helpline call centre, Standard Operating Procedures among others.

He said a five years strategic and 2-year implementation plan that would give the NASC in executing its responsibility through efficient service delivery is currently being implemented.

