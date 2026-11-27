NIGERIA is targeting an increase in its strategic petroleum product reserves from the current 17 to 19 days of sufficiency to between 30 and 45 days as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s energy security and protect the economy against global supply disruptions, the Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Rabiu Umar, has disclosed.

Besides, he also revealed that the country’s midstream and downstream petroleum sector would require about $30 billion in new investments by 2030 to expand infrastructure, improve supply resilience and support industrial growth.

Making this disclosure during the TBI Africa Summit in Lagos on Thursday, Umar, who was represented by one of his Deputy Directors, Engr Victor Ojiakor, said the reserve target had become imperative amid growing geopolitical tensions and the risk of disruptions to international petroleum supply chains.

Themed: “Securing Nigeria’s Energy Future: Balancing Energy Security, Sustainability and Economic Growth”.

The NMDPRA boss explained that Nigeria currently has about 19 days of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) stock sufficiency and 15 days of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) reserves, leaving the country vulnerable to prolonged external supply shocks.

He said the authority was working towards establishing a national strategic energy stock that would provide a buffer against supply disruptions and ensure that no part of the country was left without petroleum products during emergencies.

He said the initiative is being piloted at selected NMDPRA inland depots, including facilities in Ibadan and Suleja, with plans to distribute strategic reserves across different parts of the country.

“The essence is to have these products stored strategically in different parts of the country so that whenever an energy shock happens, no part of the country will be left behind,” he said.

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He explained that the objective was to build sufficient reserves to sustain domestic supply for between 30 and 45 days, even when refining operations or international supply chains were disrupted.

Umar said the need to strengthen strategic reserves was becoming more urgent despite improvements in domestic refining capacity and petroleum product supply.

He disclosed that three out of every four litres of petrol supplied in Nigeria in September were refined locally, while domestic refining capacity had increased to about 682,000 barrels per day.

He explained that the local refineries were not only meeting domestic requirements but had also started exporting petroleum products to other countries, describing the development as evidence of progress in the country’s downstream petroleum reforms.

According to him, competition among suppliers had helped moderate petrol prices, with the average pump price standing at between N1,300 and N1,800 per litre.

He added that all petrol supplied in the country now complied with the 50 parts per million (ppm) sulphur limit, bringing Nigeria’s fuel quality in line with international standards.

However, he cautioned that the gains recorded in domestic refining must be supported by adequate storage, transportation and distribution infrastructure to guarantee uninterrupted supply.

In his opening speech, Convener of TBI Africa Summit, Emeka Ugwuanyi, urged Nigeria to adopt a pragmatic and integrated energy strategy that balances energy security, environmental sustainability and economic growth to unlock its vast natural resources and drive national development.

He stressed that securing the country’s energy future required substantial investment, transparent policies, effective regulation, technological innovation and stronger collaboration among government, industry operators and development partners.

Ugwuanyi said that energy remained the foundation of industrialisation, competitiveness, job creation and national development, noting that reliable and affordable energy supply was critical to the growth of manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, healthcare, education and digital innovation.

He described energy security as an economic and national imperative rather than merely an industry aspiration.

He said despite Nigeria’s abundant oil, natural gas and renewable energy resources, the country continued to grapple with inadequate infrastructure, investment constraints, financing difficulties and the absence of a sufficiently stable and predictable policy environment.

According to him, the ongoing transformation of the petroleum industry, driven by the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, the emergence of new industry players, increased participation of indigenous companies and expansion of domestic refining capacity, presents opportunities for building a stronger and more resilient energy sector.

However, he noted that significant challenges remained, particularly in increasing crude oil production, attracting long-term capital, developing gas resources and expanding domestic refining capacity.

He said the ultimate objective should be to ensure that the country’s natural resources translate into tangible improvements in the living conditions of Nigerians.