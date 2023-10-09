In a strategic move towards fostering economic development and entrepreneurship across Africa, the Africa SMEs Conference scheduled to be held in Lagos, Nigeria next month is poised to be a catalyst for progress.

The conference, according to the organisers, aims to promote innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) throughout the continent.

The Convener of the African SMEs Conference, Saint Okpogode, emphasized Africa’s pivotal role in global economic growth, underscoring the need to empower more Nigerians in the entrepreneurial and technological ecosystem to tap into the next wave of economic expansion across the continent.

He emphasised that the organisation’s objective is to collaborate with the government in advancing the transformation of the SME sector into a diversified segment.

This aims to enable more small business owners to harness the full potential of the economy by fostering connections among stakeholders from the government sector, investors, and accelerators with the world’s leading industry experts.

The conference boasts a lineup of speakers featuring leading experts, successful entrepreneurs, and influential CEOs who have significantly shaped Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Their insights and experiences are expected to inspire and educate attendees, enabling them to overcome challenges and seize opportunities.

The event will include engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking presentations covering key areas such as securing grants and loans for business expansion, retaining top-performing employees, achieving business autonomy, and attracting global customers.

Networking sessions will facilitate interactions among entrepreneurs, collaborators, and industry experts.

The conference anticipates a diverse range of stakeholders, including influential CEOs, representatives from international organisations, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, collectively working to empower African SMEs.

