Nigeria standing on false structural legs, says Bishop Akinwande Odubena

AS the nation grapples with multifaceted challenges, the Bishop of Ijebu North Diocese in Ogun state, Reverend (Dr) Akinwande Godwin Odubena has lamented the despicable state of the nation, attributing it to a warped federal arrangement.

In a presidential address delivered at the first session of the seventh synod of the diocese at the weekend, Bishop Odubena expressed sadness that the lofty hopes that independence birthed 64 years ago had vanished.

He noted that the country has had 16 presidents and heads of state since October 1, 1960, whereas it is neither where it was at independence nor where it ought to be in the comity of nations.

On the way forward, Bishop Odubena said things would get better when visionary leadership aligns with active citizen participation to drive meaningful change.

“Progress depends on consistent reforms in power, education, healthcare, and security backed by transparency and accountability, “ he added.

According to him, while the country set many targets such as Health and Education for All by 2010; Vision 20: 2020 designed to make Nigeria part of the 20 most industrialised countries by 2020, they all turned out to be a colossal failure.

“Nigeria at 64 is a total mess and a deformed adult child. It cannot produce fir itself but depends on others for basic sustenance, even from resources it has in abundance.

“A weak nation, which got its independence from the British colonial masters on October 1, 1960, is standing on false structural legs.

“Turning political logic on its head, a natural federation of more than 250 distinct ethnic nationalities of vast cultures, beliefs, and ideologies, operates like a unitary state. Consequently, it goes around in circles, a bleak mimicry of an isomorphic state.

“The lofty hopes that independence birthed have vanished, made worse by the unprecedented cost-of-living crisis in the past years.

“The ethnic nationalities cohabit in mutual suspicion, distrust, and disharmony. The malice is barely concealed.

“The competition of the early days after the exit of the colonialists has turned to hostile rivalry. The values of integrity, scholarship, and dignity of labour have disappeared, replaced by sleaze and morbid antagonism.

“Nigeria has had 16 presidents and heads of state since independence on October 1, 1960. Each of them has contributed incrementally to nation-building. However, while the nation is not where it was at independence, it is not where it ought to be in the Comity of Nations.

“Nigeria has failed to meet any of the eight Millennium Development Goals set by the United Nations, and it is not on course to meet any of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals barely six years to the end date in 2030.

“The nation has set many targets such as Health and Education for All by 2010. Vision 2020 was to make Nigeria part of the 20 most industrialised countries by 2020; however, they all turned out to be a mirage.

‘Moreover, the national Development Planning Initiatives, as well as free-market model experimentations, have failed to lead Nigeria to the ‘Promised Land’ of economic plenty of stability.”

Bishop Odubena equally lamented the parlous state of the economy, infrastructure, devaluation of the national currency and insecurity, which he said has made life miserable for the citizens. While identifying corruption as the major impediment to country’s economic growth and national development, he said the menace was evident in every facet of life in the country. “Corruption in Nigeria is not only confined to any particular area of governance; rather, it is a systemic problem that affects nearly every institution in the country.

“This is ranging from the public and private sectors to the military and the judiciary. It manifests in various forms, including bribery, embezzlement, nepotism, misappropriation of public funds, and favouritism in the award of contracts.

“Political elites, government officials, and even ordinary citizens have been implicated in corrupt practices, contributing to a widespread culture of dishonesty and impunity,” the bishop stated.

He also said the lack of accountability has eroded public confidence and trust in government institutions as officials indicted of high-profile corruption hide under technicalities to avert the full weight of the law.

