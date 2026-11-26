By Yemi Akinbode

Bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa began with the former’s fierce anti-apartheid solidarity to a complex, followed by tense partnership marked by continental leadership rivalry, economic interdependence and periodic diplomatic friction. According to Wikipedia, Nigeria had no formal state-to-state diplomatic relations with the white minority government in South Africa, but championed the liberation struggle, providing millions of dollars, scholarships, travel documents (issuing over 300 passports), and military/financial aid directly to the African National Congress (ANC) and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC). Nigeria led anti-apartheid efforts through the United Nations, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), and the Commonwealth, famously nationalising British Petroleum (BP) assets in 1979 to protest British policies toward South Africa. Nelson Mandela’s Visit: Following his release from prison in 1990, Nelson Mandela made Nigeria one of his first international stops to thank the nation for its massive sacrifices.

Official diplomatic relations and the exchange of ambassadors began in 1994 following South Africa’s transition to multi-racial democracy. The South Africa-Nigeria Bi-national Commission was established in 1999 to formalise political, security and economic cooperation under Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Thabo Mbeki. Both nations became joint champions of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) and the African Union (AU). Economic relations and trade volume have grown significantly over the decades (reaching multi-billion-dollar figures), with Nigeria exporting predominantly primary crude oil to South Africa, while its partner exports manufactured goods, technology, and services. Over 100 major South African companies (such as MTN and DStv/MultiChoice) operate on a large scale within Nigerian markets, creating a lopsided economic presence compared to the smaller footprint of Nigerian businesses in South Africa.

Outbreaks of xenophobic attacks in South Africa (notably in 2009, 2015, and 2019) targeting foreign nationals—including Nigerians and their businesses—frequently strained diplomatic ties. However, engagement continues at high levels with recent ambassadorial credentials presented in Pretoria (November 13, 2026) aimed at resetting and reinforcing cooperation on trade, telecommunications, mining, and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) integration. His Excellency Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), along with 14 other Ambassadors across the world, presented his Letter of Credence at a public event in Pretoria. The event has thrown up a controversy, following the alleged censored speech of the Nigeria Ambassador. HE, Fani-Kayode, became livid when it was found that his speech was taken off livestream during the presentation. The question is, why was it that only his speech was cut off the airwaves among his colleagues at the presentation event?

Much has been said and reported on the checkered speech of the Nigerian ambassador and his reactions there and then. We have watched the footage of the episode at the speech presentation and can interrogate the matter, which has become the biggest diplomatic interface in Africa for now. In fact, diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa took a plunge in 2009 with xenophobic spats and the deportations of Nigerians from South Africa. There were repeats of this in 2015 and 2019. This has dramatically aggravated tension between Africa’s two biggest economies. The most recent development, tagged ‘Walk Walk’, has introduced yet a dangerous dimension to the issues. The hitherto smooth relations between the two most powerful countries in Africa have reached an all-time low. About four years ago, bilateral diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa reached a crescendo, with Nigeria withdrawing its ambassador due to alleged hatred and killings of many of its citizens living in South Africa and incessant xenophobic violent attacks.

The choice of FFK as the new ambassador was perhaps predicated on his standing in the society, his vast experience as a lawyer, a politician and a public commentator. Remember, FFK is also a former Nigerian federal cabinet minister, who served the Obasanjo government in two different portfolios: (Culture and Tourism, and Aviation). For me, it was good news. I was happy because I am a follower of FFK. Those who read his works would understand who FFK is. I enjoy his writings and perspective on Nigeria and other issues. His ideas are robust. He is a fast thinker and excellent presenter. FFK’s knowledge of history, politics and leadership is second to none. His characterisation, his intelligence, his boldness are also big factors. Little did I know that his first speech in Pretoria would bring such a huge controversy and negative energy that has become a talking point in Abuja and Pretoria. The speech has elicited so many queries, mostly from South Africans. Many Nigerians have applauded FFK for his bold presentation, following the recent deportation of over 3,000 of the compatriots resident in South Africa and the aftermath of the Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma-led “Walk Walk” protest, which also drove the gruesome murder of some Nigerians.

I was optimistic about FFK fixing things this time. But I wasn’t sure of his approach. His first outing has thrown up a lot of questions. Pre-FFK appointment, there was huge resentment against South Africa. The atmosphere carried toxins. Yet, it is very clear and obvious that the way the “Walk Walk” protesters treated other African nationals was despicable and had attracted backlash back home. Many who were already South African citizens by marriage, birth and nationalisation, were not spared. Many Nigerians, who are married to South Africans, were maliciously forced out and separated from their spouses and children. This is a serious infraction of the Vienna instrument that governs the rights of immigrant in a foreign land. Given these scenarios, it is evidently obvious that the South Africa ‘Walk Walk’ group was not only xenophobic but malicious. Yet the government, as the constitutional authority, folded its arms and allowed an illegality to destroy South African relationships with 53 other African nations. This has driven the recent resentments against South Africa.

The 2026 World Cup is a classic example. We all know that South Africa is now at the receiving end. Yet we must understand the issues facing the people and what is propelling their anger. They are facing the problems created by themselves, but would rather blame it on Nigerians and Africa at large. This is why we should approach the issue with deeper understanding, such that we can help South African to help themselves. For this reason, our ambassador would have to be a little bit circumspect in his approach.

Although his speech at the event was apt and spoke to the issues on the table, I think it was too early and premature for FFK to have taken such a hard stand on his first official engagement. Aside the speech, FFK’s demeanour and body language carried lot meanings, which may be tagged negative. The summation of these can be described totally, as undiplomatic in his first meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nevertheless, we are waiting to know if the Nigerian presidency validated the approach or FFK ran a show of his own. If the script is FFK’s, he may need to have a rethink on his approach going forward, Ramaposha looked better off. He showed character, maturity and composure, while FFK speech was very combative and confrontational, more or less a “riot act” rather than a reset or reboot. It was trouble-shooting all through. Funny enough, President Ramaphosa did not waver; he was politely quiet. He listened to FFK’s speech with awe and betrayed no emotion. Yes, FFK stood tall, bold and his presence was elegant and top-notch, typically Nigerian, but he demonstrated too much aura, less of emotional intelligence. The defining moment of the day was when the Nigerian envoy walked to President Ramaphosa, put his hand across his shoulder, tapped him and briskly walked back. I knew fury and anger had already enveloped our ambassador. What message was he trying to send? Only FFK can explain that. For me, it was a misdemeanour, a joke taken too far. He threw caution to the wind in a way that will come back to hurt him.

Yes, the editorial of SABC would have to answer many questions for what happened. However, I would have thought that the Nigerian ambassador would have given the broadcast house an opportunity to answer those questions rather than jumping into the fray there and then. A brilliant speaker, intelligent world-trotter character, with a ‘short-fuse’ on the international stage, may have to start slowing down to gain the patience and some humility needed for this job. These are critical elements that he requires to accomplish the objectives of his appointment. I am curiously waiting for his press briefing after his show with the South African President.

Another concern is the way and manner FFK treated the SABC lead, who was all over him to speak to the issue of media cut-off of the ambassador’s inaugural speech. FFK would have handled that moment better. Live-on-air at that particular juncture presented FFK in negative vibes. Our ambassador must learn to listen rather than dominating every engagement. When you listen to people, you gain more insights about their mindsets and their personality. This wins you a lot of advantage.

What is trending now is an impression that FFK allegation is unfounded, given the fact that his speech was lavishly thrown into the media waves there and then. In my opinion, that may have defeated his argument. But let’s wait and see what happens on the matter. If our ambassador was diplomatic enough, he would have kept his calm and waited for a better time to address the issue through a press briefing in his office, not at his host President’s office, the very first day he presented his letter. In all of this drama, one thing that the South African authorities and the African continent would have wish the Ambassador had not left out in his peach were the activities of Nigerians in South Africa, which form the basis of the dwindling relations between the two countries. He left out a critical component of his assignment, the critical issue that fuelled the hate for Nigerians in South Africa.

The big issue is the misdemeanour and criminal tendencies of some desperate Nigerians who have rewritten the rules of engagement in another man’s land. A lot of Nigerians in South Africa are undocumented and illegal migrants, who have constituted huge menace to South Africa. The boldness of Nigerians, the nerve, and disrespect for the rules and values of their host is one of the problems they have with us. Nigerians living in South Africa crossed the borderline of respect for their host nation when they turn the front of parliament and other key government buildings into markets for second-hand products. They also challenge indigenous South Africans with attempt to institutionalise kingship in a foreign land without the approval of the relevant authorities. FFK should have made drugs, gangsterism and associated crimes that have been pinned to Nigerians salient issues of his priorities, if he had thought it through and was duly prepared. Xenophobia is a product of our overzealousness, and our “richer and bigger than you posture”. You cannot present your concerns and interest, sweeping others’ under the carpet.

I would have expected FFK to test the waters, one leg first; you don’t jump to an unknown river with both legs at the same time. You are likely going to drown. This is what has just happened to FFK. We have to take steps to address this controversy to ensure it doesn’t fester longer than necessary. Ambassador Fani-Kayode has to drive the reset patiently, and with real diplomatic approach. He is in South Africa to build bridges, not to burn them. You don’t approach a problem by looking at the consequences of an action alone. No you don’t do that. Rather, you start with the causation. It is after you understudy the causes that you will be able to treat the effects/consequences. Twenty years ago, South Africans love and respect for Nigerians was unprecedented. I can say 90 percent. Today, it is very bad, but not irredeemable, only if the small cabal, whose absolute desperation of always wanting to overwrite South African laws and authorities; who try to set their own rules of engagement as they do back home, can retrace their steps, the bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa will skyrocket. FFK may have to reset his plan to be able to fix the things.

Our poor image and reputation have destroyed our credibility. This demands an urgent reset. Today in South Africa, Nigeria’s image and reputation, have declined to an abysmal low. This is not what it used to be. We have lost respect; our reputation has plunged to the bottom. Nigeria was hitherto the pride and haven of Africa. Take time to scan through the social media, checking the reactions of South Africans to the speech of FFK, you will see clearly that we have lost it as a nation because of our integrity issue. I think this should have formed part of the foci points of the new Nigerian Ambassador. The wise will always pontificate with the idiom, “No smoke without fire”. The Nigerian Ambassador cannot fix the situation with stampeding or blackmail. If he wants to do this job, he must give peace a chance. He may not be able to do it if he continues to be confrontational and combative. South Africa is a sovereign country that cannot be overrun by ego. We can only achieve result by deploying tactics of diplomacy. Fix the problems with Nigerians in South Africa first. “You cannot tell a man to remove the spec in his eye when you have failed to remove the one in your own eye”.

FFK should call stakeholder consultative meetings, where he would have a serious discussion with Nigerians in South Africa, obtaining their commitment. The image of our country across the world has brought much jeopardy to us. This is not who we are. This conversation will not be for Nigerians in the Diaspora alone. Nigerians at home must also be counselled and educated going forward. The desperation to survive in a foreign land, skill or no skill, has exacerbated the problem. Greed and desperation for money and materials things have killed our image around the globe. This is how to start. FFK, this is where the job begins in South Africa. As a sovereign country, South Africa will determine their direction, so will Nigeria. This is where diplomacy and negotiation begin. We have to negotiate bilateral issues on county by country basis. You cannot railroad a sovereign and independent country. Each will decide, sometimes with bias and prejudice. No country can dictate to another. It is obvious that if FFK continues with too much confrontation and war, South Africa may get weary, wake up one day and ask FFK to leave. The purpose of his appointment as ambassador would have been defeated. That is not what Nigerians want.

South Africa may decide to sever relations with Nigeria or any other country for that matter, if it becomes apparent they are not getting along. Don’t forget that Nigeria threatened fire in the past. The withdrawal of the Nigerian ambassador from Pretoria four years ago is a case study. This has not translated to result. If we continue with this same approach, it will end in a “No Victor No Vanquished” situation, just like the Nigerian Civil War in 1970.

•Akinbode, a media practitioner and politician, writes in from Abuja.