Vice-President of Sierra Leone, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has called on Nigeria and Sierra Leone to strengthen economic cooperation through trade, investment, technological development and strategic partnerships to promote shared prosperity in West Africa.

Jalloh said both countries must move beyond their historical ties to establish practical economic partnerships capable of creating jobs, expanding business opportunities and accelerating regional integration.

He made the call while delivering the second convocation lecture, titled “The Enduring Promise of Nigeria-Sierra Leone Relations: From Shared Origins to Shared Prosperity,” at the University of Ibadan’s 78th Foundation Day anniversary and 2026 Convocation.

The Sierra Leonean Vice-President advocated stronger collaboration among telecommunications operators, regulators, payment systems and digital-service providers in both countries to facilitate cross-border business operations.

He identified reduced roaming costs, improved fibre and subsea connectivity, reliable broadband, interoperable digital payment systems and increased competition in data services as critical to promoting modern commerce.

Jalloh also stressed the need for efficient ports, functional coastal shipping services and simplified customs procedures to reduce the cost of trade within the West African region.

He proposed the development of a Lagos-Freetown coastal corridor, drawing inspiration from Nigeria’s Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, to strengthen connectivity and trade between the two countries.

According to him, the success of regional integration should be measured by how easily businesses can move goods, obtain approvals, process payments and communicate with customers across national borders.

He further emphasised the need to sustain economic gains through peace, democracy, good governance and a regional outlook in national leadership.

Identifying the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as important frameworks for economic cooperation, Jalloh said regional integration must translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

He noted that Nigeria and Sierra Leone had demonstrated leadership in regional integration, recalling that President Bola Tinubu served two consecutive terms as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority before Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, assumed the position in June 2025.

Comparing West Africa with other African regional blocs, he said intra-ECOWAS trade accounted for about 11 per cent of the region’s total trade, compared with approximately 20 per cent in the East African Community and 19 per cent in the Southern African Development Community.

He said the figures underscored the need for West African countries to strengthen commercial integration beyond the political structures already established.

The Vice-President also called for stronger partnerships between West African businesses and companies in other African regions, as well as closer collaboration among universities, innovation centres and investors to promote technological advancement and economic development.

He disclosed that the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit was holding simultaneously in Sierra Leone, with President Bio and other government officials hosting African and international business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and young people.

According to him, the summit’s focus on energy trade and industrial development, strategic minerals, agribusiness and food systems, and digital transformation reflects efforts to translate regional integration into concrete investment opportunities and development projects.

Jalloh maintained that governments alone could not drive regional integration, stressing that businesses, universities, young innovators and other institutions must play active roles in building cross-border relationships.

He charged universities to become communities of problem-solvers, not just communities of scholars, and told doctorate holders: “Do not let your research sit on a shelf. Carry it into the world. Turn knowledge into solutions.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the University of Ibadan’s Governing Council, Chief Bisi Akande, represented by a former Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Idowu Olayinka, welcomed the Sierra Leonean Vice-President to the university.

He said UI was proud of its historical connection with Fourah Bay College, Sierra Leone, noting that many distinguished Nigerians had graduated from the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Peter Olapegba, described Jalloh’s presence as an honour and a reflection of the shared aspirations of Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

He expressed optimism that the visit and the convocation lecture would contribute meaningfully to the development of both countries.