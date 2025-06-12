Nigeria set to host landmark PPP summit to drive infrastructure transformation

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has announced that the Nigeria Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit 2025 will hold from June 17–18, 2025, in Abuja, bringing together top government officials, global investors, and key private sector leaders for a high-level engagement on infrastructure transformation through PPPs.

With the theme: “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the two-day event is set to redefine how Nigeria mobilizes private capital and expertise to meet its vast infrastructure needs.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, Director General of the ICRC, emphasized the significance of the Summit in repositioning Nigeria’s investment narrative:

“What makes this Summit different is that it is not just about speeches. We are converging to dismantle bottlenecks, unlock capital, and create impact that Nigerians can see and touch—from power lines to rail tracks, from hospital corridors to broadband cables, transportation, agriculture, education, and tourism.”

“We believe that PPPs are the bridge between vision and reality, and this gathering marks a critical step in unlocking Nigeria’s infrastructure potential for generations to come.

“Under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just an idea—it is a national mission. The PPP Summit will demonstrate to the world that Nigeria is no longer waiting for change; we are building it, financing it, and delivering it in real time.”

“Through this Summit, we aim to showcase the investment potential in national infrastructure through a streamlined PPP process and open new channels of investment that deliver real value. It is time to shift from policy to projects, from talks to tangible transformation,” said Dr. Ewalefoh.

It was also disclosed by Ifeanyi Nwoko, Acting Head of Media and Publicity, in a statement that the Summit will be declared open at the State House Banquet Hall with a keynote address by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

This will be preceded by a special address from the President of Afrexim Bank, Dr. Benedict Oramah, and goodwill messages from the Vice President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Regional Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and other distinguished guests.

Following the opening ceremony, participants can look forward to insights from a lineup of distinguished speakers, from notable institutions including AfDB, IFC, among others.

Day 2 will feature intensive panel sessions and technical discussions at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton. The event will spotlight major infrastructure corridors across transport, energy, housing, and technology, while showcasing successful PPP projects in Nigeria, such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port and select international case studies, the Wind Power Project in Cape Verde and the Sene-Gambia Bridge in Senegal. These examples will provide replicable models for Nigeria’s infrastructure expansion.

During the programme key Government officials will sit side-by-side with private investors to co-create solutions in real time, breaking from traditional talk-shop formats. The sessions will also feature global investment players from Afreximbank and leading firms such as Africa50, PAC Capital, Norrenberger, Financial Derivatives, AFC, and KPMG.

Participants can expect exclusive networking, forward-looking dialogue, and real opportunities to close viable transactions. This is a bold step forward in actualizing the Renewed Hope Agenda and reinforcing PPPs as the cornerstone of national progress.