Nigeria set for 2023 ICAO safety audit

As the aviation sector prepares for the coming audit of the sector by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), all stakeholders are not leaving any stone unturned in a bid to come out in flying colours as witnessed in previous audits.

The apex global aviation regulatory body’s audit, which is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, has become the top priority of entire agencies of aviation including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the airlines.

Dropping the hint about the level of preparedness of all stakeholders, the Managing Director of NAMA, Mr Lawrence Pwajok, revealed that the country, through the sector, was working tirelessly to ensure that all safety gaps were closed before the time.

The forthcoming ICAO safety audit, known as the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA), involves the effective implementation of critical safety elements by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority.

The USOAP audit is an activity during which ICAO assesses the effective implementation of the critical elements of a safety oversight system and conducts a systematic and objective review of a state’s safety oversight system to verify the status of its compliance with the provisions of the ICAO Convention.

The purpose of the audit is to ensure that flight operations and other critical safety components are totally in accordance with global standards.

In the last security audit (USOAP-CMA) of ICAO on the Effective Implementation (EI), Nigeria performed excellently by scoring 96.4 per cent, which earned the country the ICAO Council President Award Certificate.

Speaking on the coming audit, the NAMA MD stated, “The purpose of the audit was to ensure that we closed all the gaps and the last audit was in 2016. We are working hard to ensure Nigeria passes the ICAO audit.”

Pwajok used the opportunity to reveal that the agency under him was also embarking on training for manpower development and equally taking care of all the agency’s pensioners to ensure outstanding benefits owed them for years were paid.

“We have settled 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. We want to see that our workers who have retired are adequately taken care of. We are also embarking on manpower training because if you deploy new equipment and you don’t train them, our objective won’t be achieved. Our staff is motivated and our working environment is conducive.”

While re-emphasising that as new airports come on stream, that new en-routes connecting them must be created, Pwajok added, “We earlier had eight satellite stations in eight locations, we have to expand the stations to 14. This has significantly improved the pilots-controllers’ voice communication within the upper airspace where we had few challenges in the past.”