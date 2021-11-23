Nigeria seeks Korea’s support in returning to IMO council seat

Nigeria, through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), on Tuesday, asked the Republic of Korea to support her quest to return to the council seat of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). This is even as the country and the Republic of Korea signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of cooperation in the field of Maritime Security and Safety.

In a statement signed, on Tuesday, by the Assistant Director, Public Relations of NIMASA, Edward Osagie; the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, signed on behalf of Nigeria while the Director-General, International Affairs and Intelligence Bureau, Korean Coast Guard, Seonggi Kang, signed on behalf of the Republic of Korea.

The MoU which provides a framework for NIMASA and the Korean Coast Guard is to develop, Coordinate and Monitor the implementation of Maritime Security and Safety between both organisations.

During the signing, NIMASA DG, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said that the MoU will be implemented to the best interest of both countries adding that it will ultimately enhance safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to Dr Jamoh, “the relationship between Nigeria and Korean spans over many decades. This MoU which started with a statement of intent in 2018 is designed to reinforce the commitment of both countries to grow bilateral trade through maritime,” he said.

Commenting on the emergence of Nigeria’s Dr Paul Adalikwu as the newly elected Secretary-General of the Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa, MOWCA, Dr Jamoh said that it is another testimony of the trust the international community now bestow on Nigeria’s leadership role in the African maritime sector.

Dr Jamoh also used the occasion to call on the Korean Government to support Nigeria’s quest to return to the council seat of the IMO during the elections scheduled for the first week of December in London.

“It is worthy of note that Nigeria as a leading maritime nation in the West and Central Africa region is seeking election into the council in category C at the IMO. We trust you will convey our message to your home country on the need to support Nigeria,” Dr Jamoh stated.

On his part, the Director for the International and Intelligence Bureau of the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) Seonggi Kang commended Nigeria for its commitment to the growth of the maritime industry.

He said: “We are impressed with Nigerian Government commitment to safety and security in Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea. We shall convey your message seeking support for a return to council at the IMO to our home country based on conviction.

Seonggi Kang expressed optimism that the MoU will assist in addressing some issues in the Nigerian Maritime domain. According to him, “there are a lot of concerns in the Gulf of Guinea, especially with piracy and illegal fishing. We hope by signing this MoU, these challenges and others will be resolved.”

The NIMASA, Korean Coast Guard MoU which is for an initial period of five years and will be automatically renewed for another 5 years unless either participant withdraws 6 months before the expiration, covers Capacity Building, Information Sharing, Search and Rescue Liaison and establishment of hotlines for direct communication at all times.

