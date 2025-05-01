Nigeria seeks international support towards IMO election, endorses MLC Codes

NIGERIA has endorsed the amendments to eight Codes of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006 which held at the 5th ILO special Tripartite Committee meeting in Geneva Switzerland.

This is even as she sought for international support towards her quest to return to the Category C Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who led Nigeria’s delegation to the 5th ILO special Tripartite Committee meeting in Geneva Switzerland, emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to the welfare, rights, and protection of seafarers.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, [NIMASA], Dr Dayo Mobereola, commended the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for fostering dialogue on maritime labourstandards.

The amendments include the codes related to the protection of seafarers against discrimination, identification of seafarers as key workers, enhanced access to shore-based welfare for seafarers, and the code on shipboard violence, harassment and bullying, accommodation and recreational facilities onboard.

The NIMASA DG reiterated Nigeria’s dedication to ensuring decent working and living conditions for seafarers, noting the recently approved minimum wage in line with ILO standards.

Dr Mobereola also used the platform to reinforce Nigeria’s bid for election to Category C of the IMO Council during the upcoming elections scheduled for November/ December this year. He stated that Nigeria’s inclusion in the Council would strengthen Africa’s representation and voice in shaping international maritime policies that promote fair labour practices, environmental sustainability, and technical cooperation.

The Special Tripartite Committee comprises representatives from countries that have ratified the MLC 2006, and mostly from Maritime Administrations who also attend IMO meetings. This is the very first time Nigeria is widening the scope of its campaign to engage strategically with relevant international agencies.