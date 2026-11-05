Nigeria secures first-ever elective position in African Public Accounts

…as Rep Bamidele Salam emerges Secretary-General

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Rep. Bamidele Salam, has emerged Secretary-General of the African Organisation of Public Accounts Committees (AFROPAC), becoming the first Nigerian to secure an elective position in the continental body’s leadership since its establishment in 2013.

Salam was unanimously elected on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the organisation’s 6th Annual General Meeting and Conference held in Accra, Ghana.

The lawmaker, who represents Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State in the National Assembly, secured the position following the endorsement of delegates from across Africa.

Speaking after his election, Salam expressed appreciation to his colleagues across the continent for the confidence reposed in Nigeria, describing his emergence as recognition of the contributions and efforts of the Nigerian Public Accounts Committee towards strengthening accountability and transparency in public financial management.

He also thanked the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, for the opportunity and institutional support that enabled him to chair the Committee on Public Accounts and pursue its initiatives.

Salam noted that the Speaker’s support had provided an enabling environment for the committee to discharge its constitutional responsibilities, strengthen legislative oversight and advance initiatives aimed at ensuring accountability in the management of public resources.

He further acknowledged the contributions of members of the Nigerian delegation, whose commitment, engagement and networking efforts contributed to the country’s outing at the conference.

Those specifically commended included Hon. Jeremiah Umaru of Nasarawa State, Hon. Missau Aliyu Bappa of Bauchi State, Hon. Tunji Akinosi of Ogun State, and Mr. Abiodun Delupe, Clerk/Director of the Public Accounts Committee.

Accepting the responsibility, Salam pledged to uphold and advance AFROPAC’s vision, ensuring that the organisation becomes stronger and more effective in promoting accountability and good governance across Africa.

He said his four-year tenure, spanning 2026 to 2030, would focus on strengthening parliamentary oversight institutions, promoting sound financial management, facilitating greater collaboration among Public Accounts Committees and driving the effective implementation of audit recommendations across African countries.

He emphasised that stronger cooperation among parliamentary oversight institutions was essential to ensuring that public resources were properly managed, transparently utilised and deployed for the benefit of citizens across the continent.

The newly elected AFROPAC leadership comprises Malawi as Chairperson, Ghana as Deputy Chairperson, Nigeria as Secretary-General, Chad as Deputy Secretary-General, Eswatini as Treasurer-General and Kenya as Deputy Treasurer.

Salam’s emergence marks a new chapter in Nigeria’s engagement with continental parliamentary accountability institutions and provides an opportunity to deepen cooperation among African legislatures in promoting transparency, fiscal discipline and responsible public financial management.