Nigeria, Russia to deepen economic ties

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to strengthen ties with Russia and engage more actively with the BRICS platform to promote inclusive prosperity.

She made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday by her Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Dr Magnus Eze.

The statement followed a stakeholders’ interactive session during the visit of the Russian Chapter of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

According to Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria and Russia are set to deepen cooperation through the BRICS WBA platform.

“Though, Nigeria and Russia share decades of friendship, cooperation, and solidarity cutting across education, defence, energy, technology, and multilateral diplomacy, the moment demanded they go beyond history and look boldly into the future,” she said.

She noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration had set a new direction through the Renewed Hope Agenda and the 4-Ds foreign policy framework: Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.

The minister praised the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for hosting the event, describing her as an example of the transformative role women play in shaping societies and fostering international partnerships.

She welcomed the Russian delegation led by Chairperson Ms. Anna Nesterova, noting that bringing the BRICS WBA to Nigeria demonstrated a strong commitment to inclusive economic collaboration.

“This underlines the central role women play in reshaping global business, diplomacy and investment for the 21st century.

“She has championed women’s empowerment programmes, education for the girl-child, and support systems that enable women to thrive in business, politics, and community development.

“Her leadership continues to inspire Nigerian women to break barriers, embrace innovation, and contribute more actively to national progress.

“It is most fitting that this session, in honour of the Russian Chapter of the BRICS WBA, is hosted under her distinguished guidance,” she said.

She also stressed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening ties with Russia and the wider BRICS platform.

“Let me conclude by affirming Nigeria’s readiness to work closely with our Russian counterparts, and by extension the BRICS platform, to promote inclusive prosperity.

“We are confident the discussions here today will provide roadmap for stronger bilateral relations, deeper people-to-people connections, and new opportunities that will uplift the lives of our citizens,” she added.

(NAN)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

