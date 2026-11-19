Olajumoke Oladele, Public Health Pharmacist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, and founder of AMRniedeYorùbá, speaks with Sade Oguntola about why Nigeria must adopt a one-health approach to tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR). She highlights the dangers of antibiotic misuse in humans and animals, the need for stronger regulation, improved diagnostics and public education, and the collective responsibility to protect the effectiveness of existing medicines.

IN simple terms, what is antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and why is this year’s One Health focus so critical for Nigeria?

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites develop the ability to survive or multiply even when exposed to medicines designed to kill them or stop their growth. Essentially, medicines that formerly worked against infections become less effective. Antimicrobials include antibiotics, antifungals, antivirals, and antiparasitic medicines.

The One Health approach is critical because human, animal, and environmental healths are interconnected. Antimicrobials are used in human medicine and animal production, including livestock and poultry. Resistant microorganisms can spread between animals and humans through contaminated water, soil, and animal waste. Nigeria cannot effectively tackle AMR by focusing on human health alone. We must address antimicrobial use across all three sectors.

How does the misuse of antibiotics in humans, livestock, poultry, and even on farms eventually affect the patient you see in your pharmacy?

AMR does not happen in isolation. Misuse in one sector can affect another. Antibiotics are sometimes used in livestock and poultry production to promote growth rather than for appropriate veterinary purposes. This practice can encourage resistant bacteria to develop and spread among animals.

Humans can become exposed through contaminated meat and other animal products, particularly when food is improperly handled, stored, or cooked. Resistant bacteria can also spread through animal waste, contaminated water, and soil.

Resistance can further spread through direct contact between people and contaminated surfaces. This means even someone who has never misused antibiotics can become infected with resistant bacteria through food, water, or contact with another person. Farmers, food handlers, healthcare professionals, and households all have a role to play in preventing AMR.

What are the top three ways Nigerians misuse antibiotics that you encounter in your practice?

Three practices stand out. First, many people assume that antibiotics can treat almost every type of illness. Some people believe an antibiotic prescribed during a previous hospital visit can treat any future infection. We must educate them that antibiotics work against bacterial infections, not every type of infection.

Second, many people stop treatment when they feel better. Some patients take antibiotics for two or three days, notice an improvement, and discontinue treatment. However, feeling better does not necessarily mean the infection has been adequately treated. Treatment duration depends on the infection and applicable guidelines.

Third, sharing antibiotics and using leftovers. People sometimes give leftover medicines to neighbours or children, even dividing adult doses because the medicine previously worked for them. These practices require urgent attention through public education.

How common is it for people to demand antibiotics for malaria, viral colds, or diarrhoea, and how do you handle such requests?

From my experience in community pharmacy practice, this is quite common, particularly among people who consider antibiotics all-purpose medicines.

I explain the nature of the illness in simple terms. Malaria is caused by parasites, so antibiotics do not treat it. Common colds are usually caused by viruses, while not every case of diarrhoea requires antibiotics.

Rather than simply refusing to sell antibiotics, I educate patients about why they may not need them and the consequences of inappropriate use. Otherwise, they may simply visit another pharmacy.

What resistant infections are you seeing more of now that used to be easy to treat?

I cannot confidently identify a particular resistant infection that I am seeing more frequently. Recently, I have heard some people complain about persistent sore throats that do not resolve after taking medication. I have encountered about two or three people with such complaints. However, I do not have sufficient information to conclude that these cases are necessarily caused by antimicrobial resistance. Proper medical assessment and investigations are needed to establish the cause of infections.

What does preventing AMR now mean for a pharmacist in practice?

Preventing AMR must go beyond conferences and awareness campaigns. If we fail to use antimicrobials appropriately, we risk moving towards a post-antibiotic era in which only a few effective medicines remain, potentially at very high costs.

As pharmacists, we must educate patients who request antibiotics for illnesses that do not require them, encourage appropriate use, and discourage sharing medicines. Although pharmacists often have limited time, patient education must remain an essential part of practice if we genuinely want to prevent AMR.

Should antibiotics ever be sold over the counter without a prescription in Nigeria? Where should Nigeria draw the line?

Personally, I do not support dispensing antibiotics without a valid prescription from an authorised prescriber. Proper assessment is necessary to determine whether an infection is likely to be bacterial.

However, we must consider Nigeria’s realities. Many people purchase antibiotics without prescriptions because they want quick treatment, cannot afford consultations, or struggle to access healthcare facilities.

I remember patients arriving at the hospital as early as 6 a.m. and leaving around 5 p.m. after waiting to see a doctor. Not everyone can afford to spend an entire working day seeking medical attention.

Enforcing prescription requirements must therefore go hand in hand with improving access to affordable healthcare. We also need stronger regulation of the medicine supply chain because antibiotics are obtained not only from pharmacies but also from unregulated vendors and street hawkers.

What is antimicrobial stewardship, and what does it look like in a community pharmacy compared with a hospital?

Antimicrobial stewardship means ensuring that patients receive the right antimicrobial, at the right dose, for the appropriate duration and through the correct route of administration.

In community pharmacies, this involves reviewing prescriptions, checking the appropriateness of medicines, and educating patients about their treatment.

In hospitals, stewardship is more structured and involves collaboration among pharmacists, doctors, microbiologists, and nurses. Microbiologists conduct investigations, including culture and sensitivity tests, to identify infection-causing microorganisms and determine which antibiotics are likely to work.

The healthcare team reviews prescriptions, monitors patients’ responses, and recommends changes when necessary.

How true is it that the more expensive an antibiotic is, the more effective it will be?

This is a misconception. An expensive antibiotic is not automatically more effective. Effectiveness depends on the microorganism causing the infection, its susceptibility to the medicine, the infection site, and the patient’s condition.

A relatively inexpensive antibiotic may successfully treat an infection, while a more expensive one may be ineffective because the microorganism is resistant to it.

Sometimes, when an antibiotic does not work, patients are advised to purchase a more expensive alternative. However, the problem could be a substandard medicine or an inappropriate initial prescription.

Ultimately, what matters is getting the right antibiotic for the particular infection, not necessarily the most expensive one.

What is your position on the global push to restrict over-the-counter antibiotics and the use of antibiotics as growth promoters in livestock?

I support efforts to restrict inappropriate access to antibiotics and their misuse in animal production. AMR does not recognise boundaries between human and animal health. Antibiotic use in livestock and poultry can influence the development and spread of resistant microorganisms.

Using antibiotics routinely to promote animal growth rather than for appropriate veterinary purposes creates unnecessary antimicrobial exposure.

However, restrictions should be accompanied by education and accessible veterinary services, particularly for rural farmers and cattle rearers who may lack adequate information about responsible antibiotic use.

Antibiotics should be used in animals under appropriate veterinary supervision. Restricting their use as growth promoters does not mean preventing farmers from treating sick animals when necessary.

Nigeria also needs stronger monitoring of antibiotic use in animal production, alongside effective regulation and public education.

How can technology, including e-prescriptions, rapid diagnostic test kits, and laboratory culture, help reduce antimicrobial resistance?

Technology can support better decisions about antibiotic use.

E-prescriptions improve documentation, make patients’ medication histories easier to review, and help identify prescription errors and inappropriate antibiotic use.

Rapid diagnostic tests help healthcare professionals make informed decisions rather than relying entirely on symptoms. For example, malaria rapid diagnostic test kits can help identify malaria infections and prevent inappropriate antibiotic use. However, cost remains a challenge, as some patients are unwilling to pay for tests in addition to their medication.

Laboratory culture and sensitivity tests identify microorganisms responsible for infections and show which antibiotics are likely to be effective.

Nevertheless, technology alone cannot solve AMR. Nigeria needs trained personnel, functional laboratories, affordable testing, reliable electricity, and adequate internet infrastructure.

Q: What one policy would you advise NAFDAC and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) to enforce urgently to prevent AMR?

My recommendation would be stronger enforcement of prescription-only antibiotic dispensing. NAFDAC and PCN should strengthen monitoring through regular inspections, accountability for medicine outlets, and appropriate sanctions for repeated non-compliance. Enforcement must also extend beyond registered pharmacies to address inappropriate antibiotic sales through unregulated vendors.

However, regulation must go hand in hand with improved access to qualified healthcare professionals. If people are required to obtain prescriptions but cannot easily access medical services, they may resort to forging prescriptions and signatures. So, a stronger regulation and improved healthcare access must therefore work together.

Q: With the pipeline for new antibiotics reportedly drying up, how close are we to a post-antibiotic era?

This is one of the most concerning aspects of AMR. Imagine a situation where the antibiotics we currently rely on no longer work and there are no new medicines available to replace them.

Developing new antibiotics is expensive and time-consuming. However, I would not say we have completely run out of antibiotics or that the post-antibiotic era is already here. What we face is an increasing threat from infections that are becoming more difficult to treat.

Developing new antibiotics alone will not solve the problem. Resistance has also been reported to some newly introduced medicines, showing that they too can lose their effectiveness when misused.

We must protect existing antibiotics through responsible prescribing, antimicrobial stewardship, infection prevention, vaccination, and appropriate use. We cannot assume that a new antibiotic will always be available tomorrow.

Q: Rapid diagnostic testing before dispensing antibiotics is becoming popular in pharmacies in the UK and US. Can Nigeria adopt this approach?

Yes, Nigeria can adopt this approach, but implementation must reflect our healthcare realities. Rapid diagnostic tests can help healthcare professionals make better decisions before recommending or prescribing antibiotics. Community pharmacies are particularly important because many Nigerians first seek healthcare advice from community pharmacists.

However, rapid diagnostic tests are designed to detect specific infections; they do not test for every possible infection. For instance, a malaria test kit detects malaria parasites but cannot establish whether someone also has a bacterial infection.

Successful implementation requires trained pharmacists, quality-assured test kits, clear clinical guidelines, appropriate clinical pathways, and regulatory approval.

I recommend starting with pilot programmes in selected pharmacies or hospitals before expanding the initiative. We cannot simply copy the UK or US model without considering our local circumstances.

Q: Can promoting vaccination help reduce antibiotic use and the possibility of antimicrobial resistance?

Yes. Preventing infections is just as important as using antibiotics appropriately. Vaccines protect people against specific infections and reduce the likelihood of illness or severe disease. For example, influenza vaccination can prevent flu infections, reducing unnecessary antibiotic use for illnesses caused by viruses.

When fewer people develop infections requiring antibiotics, demand for these medicines can decrease, reducing the selection pressure that contributes to antimicrobial resistance.

Vaccines do not directly kill resistant bacteria or reverse AMR; they help prevent infections. Unfortunately, misconceptions about vaccination persist. Some people believe vaccines expose them to infections or cause the diseases they are designed to prevent. We must continue educating the public about vaccination and its role in preventing infections and reducing antibiotic use.