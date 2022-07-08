Nigeria resume negotiations with EU on legal migration expansion 

The negotiation which was stopped due to COVID-19 resumed in Abuja between the EU delegation led by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Head of the EU delegation to West Africa, Samuela Isopi and the Nigeria delegation led by the Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, Obinna Onowu.

In his speech, Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, Obinna Onowu, who said, issues bordering on migration, mobility and other priority areas will be discussed at the 2-day meeting, pointed out that the partnership dwelling on access to legal migration will be of mutual benefit to both parties

“The element of trust and engagement is paramount in implementing the discussion as it will introduce structures to manage movement to and out of Europe”.

“The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, on her part, expressed optimism that the cooperation will extend the partnership between Nigeria and the EU, and strengthen dialogue on migration and other issues of common interest adding that it is the fourth high-level visit this year and more is expected to come”.

Isopi expects the outcome of the negotiations to improve the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the European Union on migration and mobility among other agreements.

Earlier, the Director Consular and Legal Department, Ambassador Nicholas Agbo Ella, had noted the negotiation will enable both parties to cherish and respect each other’s views on various issues.

He reminded the delegates that Nigeria and the EU have outstanding issues and urged them to be fully engaged within the 2 days in reviewing the draft agreement so as to come up with a well-negotiated text.