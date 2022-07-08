Nigeria resume negotiations with EU on legal migration expansion 

Latest News
By Kazeem Biriowo - Abuja
FG to commence livestock pilot programme Nigerians
The Federal Government and the European Union(EU), have resumed negotiations on the Nigeria EU Readmission Agreement which seeks to ensure that Nigerians travelling to the EU take only the legal routes while Nigeria readily readmits her deported citizens.
The negotiation which was stopped due to COVID-19 resumed in Abuja between the EU delegation led by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Head of the EU delegation to West Africa, Samuela Isopi and the Nigeria delegation led by the Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, Obinna Onowu.
In his speech, Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, Obinna Onowu, who said, issues bordering on migration, mobility and other priority areas will be discussed at the 2-day meeting, pointed out that the partnership dwelling on access to legal migration will be of mutual benefit to both parties
“The element of trust and engagement is paramount in implementing the discussion as it will introduce structures to manage movement to and out of Europe”.
“The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, on her part, expressed optimism that the cooperation will extend the partnership between Nigeria and the EU, and strengthen dialogue on migration and other issues of common interest adding that it is the fourth high-level visit this year and more is expected to come”.
Isopi expects the outcome of the negotiations to improve the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the European Union on migration and mobility among other agreements.
Earlier, the Director Consular and Legal Department, Ambassador Nicholas Agbo Ella, had noted the negotiation will enable both parties to cherish and respect each other’s views on various issues.
He reminded the delegates that Nigeria and the EU have outstanding issues and urged them to be fully engaged within the 2 days in reviewing the draft agreement so as to come up with a well-negotiated text.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend…..Nigeria resume negotiations

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital….Nigeria resume negotiations

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports….Nigeria resume negotiations

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her….Nigeria resume negotiations

 

You might also like
Latest News

EU, INEC pledge to sensitise more youths to register for PVC, vote during elections

Latest News

EU partners INEC to get more youths to participate in electioneering process

Latest News

Coronavirus: Border closure will hinder access to treatment, containment of spread ―…

Latest News

EU must develop ‘appetite for power’, Borrell says

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More