Nigeria restores Emirates Airlines winter schedule as Dubai grants Air Peace daily slots

Nigeria’s federal government has reinstated Emirates Airlines daily flight schedule to Nigeria.

This was made public in a letter personally signed by the Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, and addressed to the country manager, Emirates Airlines on Tuesday.

According to the NCAA DG: “Following the further consultations with various stakeholders and the letter from Dubai CAA with reference number DCAA/ASA/N-3/016 dated 17th December, 2021 offering Air Peace Airlines daily slots to Dubai airports, I wish to inform you the re-instatement of the ministerial approval of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule.”

The approval, Nuhu declared was based on compliance with the Dubai Travel Protocol as released by Dubai airports on Friday, November 26, 2021 as it affects travellers travelling from Nigeria.

The latest approval came after the two countries had earlier been engaged in aero politics with each side suspending operations between each other’s territory.

