Nigeria requires $4bn annually to increase access to clean, renewable energy ― FG

The Federal Government (FG) has stated that the country would require $4bn annually to achieve increased access to clean and renewable energy.

The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba made the disclosure recently during a virtual global power sector players’ conference presided over by the United Nations Secretary-General, His Excellency Antonio Guterres.

In a statement from his office, he said the Nigerian government is demonstrating its commitment especially with the ongoing five million solar home system connection programme under the COVID-19 recovery strategy tagged, Economic Sustainability Programme (ESP).

While highlighting the challenges as well as achievements recorded in the power sector in the last five years the minister called on stakeholders to support the ESP and other renewable energy programmes of Nigeria.

He noted that 85 million households are targeted to benefit from the clean and renewable energy sources, identified to be low in carbon emission.

On his part, the UN Secretary-General, assured of continuous support to Nigeria in the power sector, in response to the position paper presented by the minister of state for power who represented the Nigerian government at the conference.

