Nigeria renews push for military self-sufficiency

Nigeria’s quest for self-sufficiency in military equipment production has received a fresh boost as DICON-D7G unveiled plans to expand indigenous defence manufacturing, attract foreign investment and create 7,000 employment opportunities for retired military personnel and civilians.

The initiative, being promoted at the ongoing Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) in Lagos, also includes plans to secure 40,000 square metres of land for the establishment of a world-class international exhibition centre.

The Chief Executive Officer of DICON-D7G, Mr Osman Chennar, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Monday, saying the initiative was aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s transition from dependence on imported military equipment to local manufacturing, technology transfer and industrial self-sufficiency.

DICON-D7G, a major sponsor of AFRIDEX, is using the international exhibition to promote its vision of building a stronger Nigerian military-industrial complex through local production, strategic partnerships, investment mobilisation and employment generation.

The renewed push comes 61 years after the establishment of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in 1964, with the country still working towards developing the capacity to manufacture a substantial proportion of the military equipment required by its armed forces.

For decades, Nigeria has depended considerably on foreign suppliers for military hardware, ammunition, components and other defence technologies, raising concerns about foreign exchange expenditure, supply-chain vulnerabilities and the sustainability of national security operations.

Chennar said DICON-D7G was seeking to address the challenge by bringing government institutions, private investors, indigenous manufacturers, research organisations and international technology partners together.

“Our ambition is to move Nigeria from dependence on imported military equipment to a country that can increasingly manufacture, maintain and sustain its own defence requirements,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria possesses the human resources, technical expertise and industrial potential to achieve defence industrial independence through strategic investments and effective partnerships.

He said the organisation’s objective was to move Nigeria beyond importing finished defence products to developing the capacity to design, manufacture, maintain and eventually export military equipment.

As part of its international expansion, DICON-D7G recently made its debut at an exhibition in Qatar, where it sought partnerships with foreign manufacturers, investors and technology companies to facilitate technology transfer and strengthen local production.

“Our engagement with international partners is designed to encourage technology transfer, attract investment and build the technical capacity required to strengthen Nigeria’s defence industry,” Chennar said.

He described AFRIDEX as an important platform for bringing manufacturers, investors, technology developers and other stakeholders together to advance Nigeria’s defence industrial ambitions.

The exhibition, he said, would provide opportunities to promote indigenous innovation, attract investment and encourage collaboration capable of translating Nigeria’s industrial potential into practical defence manufacturing capabilities.

In another major development, DICON-D7G is pursuing the acquisition of approximately 40,000 square metres of land in Lagos for a proposed international exhibition centre.

The facility is expected to host international defence exhibitions, industrial trade fairs, technology showcases, manufacturing conferences and investment forums, while providing a platform for Nigerian manufacturers to showcase locally developed products.

“The proposed exhibition centre in Lagos will provide a permanent platform for international defence exhibitions, technology showcases and investment opportunities,” Chennar said.

The proposed centre is also envisaged as a commercial asset that could generate revenue and support the organisation’s long-term industrial objectives.

The organisation is equally projecting 7,000 employment opportunities, comprising 2,000 positions for retired military personnel and 5,000 for civilians.

The retired military personnel are expected to contribute their experience and technical expertise in areas including training, engineering, logistics, administration and project management.

The civilian employment opportunities are expected to cover manufacturing, engineering, information technology, research and development, skilled trades and other supporting services.

“We are looking beyond military equipment production. We also want to create opportunities for retired military personnel and young Nigerians to contribute their skills to national development,” he said.

Beyond employment generation, the initiative is seeking to strengthen Nigeria’s military-industrial ecosystem by expanding local production and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

DICON-D7G has also indicated plans to expand its manufacturing activities beyond arms and ammunition to include tanks, armoured personnel carriers, mine-resistant vehicles, boats and drones.

The broader ambition is to develop local capacity that can support the country’s defence requirements, conserve foreign exchange, create jobs and stimulate technological advancement.

The development comes amid renewed efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s defence manufacturing framework following President Bola Tinubu’s signing of the DICON Amendment Act into law in November 2023.

The legislation provides an expanded framework for promoting indigenous defence production and strengthening the country’s military-industrial capacity.

However, the success of the renewed ambition will depend on sustained investment, research and development, technology transfer, quality assurance and effective collaboration between government and private-sector manufacturers.

Sixty-one years after DICON’s establishment, the renewed drive highlights the importance of translating Nigeria’s long-standing ambition for defence industrial independence into measurable manufacturing capacity.

For DICON-D7G, the objective is to ensure that Nigeria does not merely depend on importing equipment required for its national security but progressively develops the capacity to manufacture and sustain such equipment locally.