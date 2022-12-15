Nigeria remains committed to ICAO’s ideals — Sirika

As the global aviation community comes together to celebrate the 2022 International Civil Aviation Day, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has reinstated the Nigeria’s commitment to the ideals of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Sirika made the commitment during the 2022 international civil aviation day held in Abuja with the theme: “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”.

The purpose of International Civil Aviation Day is to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States, and of the unique role of ICAO in helping States to cooperate and realize a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind.

According to Sirika, the theme aligned with the belief of the Nigerian government that Aviation is a channel to achieving the development of other sectors as it remains the fastest and safest mode of domestic and international movement.

This belief, he said had informed Government’s commitment to the development of the sector and a roadmap at the inception of the present administration.

The implementation of the roadmap which had led to a number of record-breaking achievements in the sector have been recognized and commended by ICAO.

In his key note address, the minister declared: “Globally, it is a well known fact that aviation doubles every fifteen years but in the case of Nigeria, it has more than doubled and in another fifteen years, it will quadruple.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, aviation became the fastest growing sector of the economy pre-covid and during covid, the third fastest growing sector and after covid, according to Airport Council International, ACI, we are at a 111% of pre-covid numbers. Apart from Colombia, we are the only country on earth that recovered so fast, and we have added even 11% of pre-covid numbers”.

These statistics, Sirika said reinforced the continuous commitment of Nigeria to the ideals and aspirations of the ICAO whose regulations have continued to guide the industry in ensuring the safety records that the country has established.

The Minister, on behalf of the federal government congratulated the President of the ICAO Council, Salvatore Siacchitano and members of the global aviation community for participating in the ICAN22 and expressing the optimism that Nigeria will continue to enjoy the privilege of hosting more ICAO events in the future.