Nigeria reinforces commitment to global peace — Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to global peace and security. He stated that Nigeria remains firm and resolute in supporting the United Nations and the international community in their collective efforts to foster global stability.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister’s Personal Assistant, Mati Ali, and made available to journalists on Wednesday.

Speaking on Day 2 of the ongoing High-Level Plenary Pledging Session of the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial 2025 in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, 14 May 2025, the Minister highlighted Nigeria’s continued rotation of the Base Protection Force deployed to the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei, as well as the Formed Police Unit serving in the United Nations Transition Mission in Somalia.

He further noted Nigeria’s leading role in proactive peace efforts across the West African sub-region under the auspices of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU).

According to him, these efforts include notable interventions in Sierra Leone and Liberia, and more recently, in The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau.

The Minister also renewed Nigeria’s existing peacekeeping pledges and announced five additional commitments under the UN Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System, reinforcing the nation’s dedication to international peace operations.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE