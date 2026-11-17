The Federal Government has reduced the number of local government areas requiring mass drug administration (MDA) for trachoma from 134 to 16, representing an 88 per cent reduction in the disease burden across previously endemic areas.

The National Coordinator for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Mr Peter Adebayo, disclosed this at the 13th Meeting of the National Trachoma Task Force (NTTF), held in Abuja on Monday.

Adebayo said 118 local government areas had stopped mass drug administration after reaching the required elimination threshold, describing the development as significant progress in Nigeria’s efforts to eliminate the disease.

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He said Kano State had achieved the elimination threshold across all its local government areas, while Katsina had only one LGA remaining under intervention. Sokoto, he added, had been reduced to two LGAs requiring further surveillance.

Other states, including Ebonyi and Edo, had also recorded progress towards eliminating the disease.

According to him, the meeting was organised to review activities undertaken by states from January to November, assess implementation gaps and identify areas requiring improvement to accelerate the country’s elimination target.

He, however, stressed that sustaining the gains would require stronger collaboration across government sectors, particularly in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, environment and public awareness.

Adebayo said the ministry had recently engaged commissioners for health across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to strengthen government ownership and domestic financing of neglected tropical disease interventions.

He said the engagement focused on increasing state budgetary allocations, ensuring timely release of approved funds, integrating NTD interventions into annual operational plans and strengthening monitoring of programme implementation.

The coordinator also identified declining donor funding as a major reason for strengthening domestic financing and collaboration with other government institutions.

He said the ministry was working with the Federal Ministries of Education, Environment, Water Resources and Sanitation, and Information and National Orientation to promote hygiene practices and behavioural change campaigns.

Adebayo further disclosed that the Federal Government had adopted the Health Campaign Effectiveness approach under the Nigeria Collaborative Action Strategy to improve coordination of health campaigns, operational efficiency and utilisation of available resources.

He identified insecurity in some intervention areas as another challenge requiring strategic planning, noting that programme implementation must not compromise the safety of health workers and other field personnel.

The coordinator specifically commended Helen Keller International for supporting trachoma interventions in Borno State despite the security challenges confronting the state.

Earlier, the Director of the Trachoma Programme in the ministry, Dr Nicholas Olobio, said Nigeria had made substantial progress towards eliminating the disease but warned that more attention was needed to sustain the achievements.

Olobio said only Borno and Yobe states were still conducting mass drug administration for trachoma, although insecurity had continued to pose operational challenges in the two states.

He described Yobe as particularly challenging, saying the programme might need to adopt a different implementation strategy to achieve the desired results.

“Even with the security challenges, we’ve always found ways of conducting interventions. Borno has been very difficult, but we found ways,” he said.

He, however, expressed concern that the approach that had worked in Borno might not be sufficient for Yobe, adding that the programme was considering alternative strategies to reach affected communities.

On the importance of sanitation in preventing a resurgence of the disease, Olobio said the implementation of the SAFE strategy remained central to Nigeria’s elimination efforts.

The strategy comprises Surgery, Antibiotics, Facial cleanliness and Environmental improvement.

He explained that while surgery and antibiotic interventions had contributed significantly to reducing the disease burden, facial cleanliness and environmental improvement were critical to achieving sustainable elimination.

“Without the environmental aspect of it, you can’t eliminate the disease,” he said.

Olobio said poor hygiene practices, particularly among children, could encourage the spread of trachoma through flies that transmit infection after coming into contact with infected eye and nasal discharge.

He called for sustained public education on regular face washing, handwashing and environmental cleanliness, particularly in communities where the disease had previously been endemic.

Also speaking, the Country Trachoma Coordinator and WASH Support Lead at Sightsavers Nigeria, Dr Tayo Wamuyishola, called for stronger collaboration among government ministries and development partners to consolidate Nigeria’s progress towards eliminating the disease.

Wamuyishola said although Nigeria had made significant gains in surgery and antibiotic interventions, more attention should be directed towards facial cleanliness and environmental improvement.

“What we would need to do moving forward to take us to the finish line is to strengthen our collaboration and our work with the different sectors,” she said.

She explained that poor access to water and sanitation facilities increased the risk of trachoma transmission through contaminated fingers, materials and flies, stressing that improving hygiene conditions would reduce the spread of the causative organism.

According to her, stronger intersectoral collaboration would also help ensure that communities with inadequate water and sanitation facilities were reached with appropriate interventions.

On efforts to sustain sanitation gains, particularly in states that had achieved open defecation-free status, Wamuyishola said Sightsavers was working with government institutions and other organisations to promote behavioural change and public awareness.

She said the organisation was also supporting partners involved in open defecation-free campaigns, noting that no single agency could achieve sustainable results working independently.

“We can’t work alone. And that’s why we believe in collaboration. We believe in putting resources together because when we put our hands together, we go further than where only one organisation or one agency is working,” she said.

Trachoma is a neglected tropical disease caused by a bacterial infection that can lead to irreversible blindness if left untreated. Poor sanitation, inadequate access to clean water, and unhygienic living conditions contribute to its transmission.