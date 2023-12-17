The Nigeria Red Cross Society, Anambra State branch has elected a new executive in the State.

Prof Mrs Charity Ifeanyiwa Emelie was elected the new Chairman of the State Branch in an election that defied malpractices.

The election saw the exit of the former Chairman of the Society, Prof Peter Emeka Onyekachi, after leading the state branch for several years.

The election started immediately after the screening of the candidate’s documents and oral interviews at the Red Cross office Amawbia, Awka, after the delegates at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), moved a motion for the dissolving of the caretaker committee to give room for the election.

The election which was conducted in a voice vote affirmation, after screening out 12 out of the 24 candidates seeking for various positions saw the emergence of the new executives of the branch.

In her acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Prof Emelie said she was going to serve the Anambra Red Cross Society of Nigeria with all her experience and capitalize on the strength of the team, using all available resources.

She also assured of quick response to emergency situations, if any arise in the state, saying Red Cross is mainly for humanity services, and promised to move it forward.

The Chairman of the electoral committee, Dr Muazu Mohammed, who is the National Legal Advisor of the Red Cross, said the election was free fair and transparent.

He said those disqualified from the election failed to meet the constitutional requirements for the election, and the majority of them did not have evidence of payment for the organisation membership renewal for the past 2 years.

Dr. Mohammed while commending the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo for ensuring a smooth conduct of the election, charged the new leadership to uphold the dignity of the society in the State.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE