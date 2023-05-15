Over the last two decades, Nigeria has experienced a surge in the number of extraordinary youths who are making waves in different dimensions of development. Talk about finance, capital development, technology innovation, human resources management and recently, digital marketing. These are young people who have thoroughly undergone series of encompassing trainings and have adequately equipped themselves for the future.

In 2001, Nigeria was on the map of the world because of the heroic speech of a young teenager, Ambassador Abayomi Rotimi Mighty at the African Leaders Summit on HIV/AIDS, TB and other related Infectious Diseases. In his speech, he called for youth/adult partnership and insisted that the youths of Africa must be included in decision making processes.

Amb. Abayomi Mighty has since become one of the most prolific emerging leaders in Africa sealing his legacy as an International Public Speaker, Author, Development Expert and a Political Strategist.

HRH Ossai Ifeanyi is another outstanding youth that Nigeria has been blessed with. Through his sojourn in life, he has proven beyond doubts that Nigeria is ready to experience massive economic development and stability.

His business acumen and diplomatic relations within Nigeria and beyond have yielded positive results over time. These relations include but are not limited to several global engagements and partnerships aimed at fostering improvement in human lives as well as economic and social development on a global level.

HRH Ossai Ifeanyi is the CEO and co-founder of CribMD, a leading innovative health care company that is the first of its kind, bringing quality healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of its users. CribMD features a unique telemedicine service that brings a medical doctor to your home with just one call.

Over a few years of its creation, the telemedicine company now boasts of several thousands of subscribers. CribMD has so far filled a huge vacuum in the health sector, providing convenient quality healthcare delivery at affordable cost.

Asides being a tech expert, HRH Ossai is a very sound entrepreneur who understands the nitty-gritty of business administration and finance management. This has helped him navigate through the world of development and partnerships globally, securing major contracts with diverse multinational corporations.

Banking on his wealth of diplomatic relations and advocacy for economic stability, HRH Ossai has successfully built several partnerships with global companies. These partnerships are set to ensure sustainable innovative projects that will help improve the lives of Nigerians.

He was nominated for Forbes 30 under 30 for exceptional contributions to healthcare innovation and access.

HRH Ossai is also a philanthropist dedicated to humanity and committed to giving back to the society by advocating for the less privileged. These selfless acts have in turn impacted several lives positively.





In recognition of his commitment to promoting peace and social welfare, he was recently appointed as an Ambassador by the Institute for Economics and Peace.