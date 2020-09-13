Nigeria records lowest daily case of 79 new COVID-19

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records lowest daily case

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,256.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday.

“On the 13th of September 2020, 79 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56256 cases have been confirmed, 44152 cases have been discharged and 1082 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 79 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (30), Kaduna (17), Ogun (7), Anambra (5), Kano (4), Katsina (3), FCT (3), Akwa Ibom (3), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Delta (1), Plateau (1), Ondo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,6113,16215,245204
FCT5,4473,7091,66474
Oyo3,2211,1062,07639
Plateau3,0981,0572,01031
Edo2,610902,420100
Kaduna2,279852,16133
Rivers2,207322,11659
Delta1,7911131,62949
Ogun1,739361,67528
Kano1,732521,62654
Ondo1,584591,49035
Enugu1,2231141,08821
Ebonyi1,034799730
Kwara99217379425
Katsina84035945724
Abia828497718
Osun8042576217
Gombe7468064323
Borno741270336
Bauchi6791764814
Imo54632221212
Benue467574019
Nasarawa44613629812
Bayelsa393536721
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti300402555
Akwa Ibom286272518
Niger2441621612
Anambra2313018219
Adamawa2303518015
Sokoto159014217
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River832738
Zamfara780735
Yobe725598
Kogi5032

Comments

