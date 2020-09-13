Nigeria records lowest daily case of 79 new COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,256.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday.

“On the 13th of September 2020, 79 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56256 cases have been confirmed, 44152 cases have been discharged and 1082 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 79 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (30), Kaduna (17), Ogun (7), Anambra (5), Kano (4), Katsina (3), FCT (3), Akwa Ibom (3), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Delta (1), Plateau (1), Ondo (1),” the NCDC said.

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,611 3,162 15,245 204 FCT 5,447 3,709 1,664 74 Oyo 3,221 1,106 2,076 39 Plateau 3,098 1,057 2,010 31 Edo 2,610 90 2,420 100 Kaduna 2,279 85 2,161 33 Rivers 2,207 32 2,116 59 Delta 1,791 113 1,629 49 Ogun 1,739 36 1,675 28 Kano 1,732 52 1,626 54 Ondo 1,584 59 1,490 35 Enugu 1,223 114 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,034 7 997 30 Kwara 992 173 794 25 Katsina 840 359 457 24 Abia 828 49 771 8 Osun 804 25 762 17 Gombe 746 80 643 23 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 679 17 648 14 Imo 546 322 212 12 Benue 467 57 401 9 Nasarawa 446 136 298 12 Bayelsa 393 5 367 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 300 40 255 5 Akwa Ibom 286 27 251 8 Niger 244 16 216 12 Anambra 231 30 182 19 Adamawa 230 35 180 15 Sokoto 159 0 142 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 83 2 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 72 5 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

