Nigeria records lowest daily case of 160 new COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 160 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed cases to 53,477.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.

“On the 28th of August 2020, 160 new confirmed cases and no deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 53477 cases have been confirmed, 41017 cases have been discharged and 1011 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 160 new cases are reported from 15 states- Plateau (44), Lagos (27), Katsina (18), Edo (15), FCT (14), Ondo (10), Oyo (9), Kwara (6), Abia (4), Nasarawa (4), Kano (3), Ekiti (2), Kaduna (2), Kebbi (1), Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,056 2,627 15,227 202 FCT 5,094 3,572 1,472 50 Oyo 3,091 1,136 1,918 37 Edo 2,555 186 2,269 100 Plateau 2,330 1,065 1,236 29 Rivers 2,128 136 1,935 57 Kaduna 2,098 207 1,879 12 Delta 1,730 143 1,540 47 Kano 1,722 161 1,507 54 Ogun 1,637 142 1,469 26 Ondo 1,524 148 1,345 31 Enugu 1,142 214 907 21 Ebonyi 971 13 931 27 Kwara 950 152 773 25 Osun 775 48 711 16 Katsina 771 290 457 24 Abia 759 83 669 7 Borno 740 41 663 36 Gombe 722 90 609 23 Bauchi 657 95 548 14 Imo 526 323 192 11 Benue 451 301 141 9 Nasarawa 427 117 298 12 Bayelsa 378 26 331 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 278 41 229 8 Ekiti 249 112 133 4 Niger 241 15 214 12 Adamawa 217 43 159 15 Anambra 207 30 159 18 Sokoto 158 4 138 16 Kebbi 92 2 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 82 4 70 8 Zamfara 78 1 72 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

160 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-44

Lagos-27

Katsina-18

Edo-15

FCT-14

Ondo-10

Oyo-9

Kwara-6

Abia-4

Nasarawa-4

Kano-3

Ekiti-2

Kaduna-2

Kebbi-1

Ogun-1 53,477 confirmed

41,017 discharged

1,011 deaths pic.twitter.com/0Bc6jTPG38 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 28, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Nigeria records 160 cases

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Nigeria records 160 cases