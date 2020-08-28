Nigeria records lowest daily case of 160 new COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 160 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed cases to 53,477.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.
“On the 28th of August 2020, 160 new confirmed cases and no deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 53477 cases have been confirmed, 41017 cases have been discharged and 1011 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 160 new cases are reported from 15 states- Plateau (44), Lagos (27), Katsina (18), Edo (15), FCT (14), Ondo (10), Oyo (9), Kwara (6), Abia (4), Nasarawa (4), Kano (3), Ekiti (2), Kaduna (2), Kebbi (1), Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,056
|2,627
|15,227
|202
|FCT
|5,094
|3,572
|1,472
|50
|Oyo
|3,091
|1,136
|1,918
|37
|Edo
|2,555
|186
|2,269
|100
|Plateau
|2,330
|1,065
|1,236
|29
|Rivers
|2,128
|136
|1,935
|57
|Kaduna
|2,098
|207
|1,879
|12
|Delta
|1,730
|143
|1,540
|47
|Kano
|1,722
|161
|1,507
|54
|Ogun
|1,637
|142
|1,469
|26
|Ondo
|1,524
|148
|1,345
|31
|Enugu
|1,142
|214
|907
|21
|Ebonyi
|971
|13
|931
|27
|Kwara
|950
|152
|773
|25
|Osun
|775
|48
|711
|16
|Katsina
|771
|290
|457
|24
|Abia
|759
|83
|669
|7
|Borno
|740
|41
|663
|36
|Gombe
|722
|90
|609
|23
|Bauchi
|657
|95
|548
|14
|Imo
|526
|323
|192
|11
|Benue
|451
|301
|141
|9
|Nasarawa
|427
|117
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|378
|26
|331
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|278
|41
|229
|8
|Ekiti
|249
|112
|133
|4
|Niger
|241
|15
|214
|12
|Adamawa
|217
|43
|159
|15
|Anambra
|207
|30
|159
|18
|Sokoto
|158
|4
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|92
|2
|82
|8
|Taraba
|87
|9
|73
|5
|Cross River
|82
|4
|70
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|1
|72
|5
|Yobe
|67
|0
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
