Nigeria records international recognition in Montreal

•As Sirika receives champion of ‘No County left behind' initiative award

By Shola Adekola - Lagos
FILE PHOTO

Nigeria’s minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has been recognised and honoured by global aviation body, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) as the champion of the ‘No Country Left Behind’ initiative which the organisation introduced in 2014.

The recognition and award which was bestowed on the minister at the ongoing ICAO 41st General Assembly in Montreal, Canada, came in the wake of other awards Nigeria had received from the organisation since the inception of the Buhari administration.

According to the president of the ICAO council, Salvatore Siacchitano, the award for Sirika was in recognition of his sterling contributions to the implementation of the initiative, not only in Nigeria but also other member-nations.

The ICAO president also said Nigeria had remained the only country whose minister had attended three consecutive assembly meetings as chief delegate with quality contributions at all the sessions and further commended the minister for ensuring that the country’s representatives at ICAO since his assumption of office were not only highly experienced professionals, but also committed to the ideals of the organisation.

In his response, Sirika expressed his appreciation for the award, saying that the recognition was not for him as an individual, but for Nigeria as a country, and particularly President Muhammadu Buhari whose commitment and support for the aviation sector since he assumed office had been top-notch.

He dedicated the award to all the past and present individual Nigerians whose contributions to the sector remain indelible, and also those who have worked with him since becoming the minister of aviation and ensured the successes recorded.

Sirika reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the ideals of the ICAO, and its readiness to continue to assist lesser privileged countries to develop their aviation industry in the spirit of ‘No Nation Left Behind’.


The ICAO ‘No Country Left Behind’ (NCLB) initiative highlights ICAO’s efforts to assist states in implementing ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

The main goal of this work is to help ensure that SARP implementation is better harmonised globally so that all states have access to the significant socio-economic benefits of safe and reliable air transport. It was introduced by Nigeria’s Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu during his tenure as president of the ICAO council.

