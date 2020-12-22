Nigeria records 999 new COVID-19 cases, total now 79,789

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 999 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 79,789.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 22nd of December 2020, 999 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 79789 cases have been confirmed, 68879 cases have been discharged and 1231 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 999 new cases are reported from 18 states- FCT (416), Lagos (324), Kaduna (68), Plateau (42), Kwara (32), Kano (24), Gombe (14), Sokoto (12), Yobe (12), Akwa Ibom (11), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (7), Bauchi (7), Ogun (6), Oyo (5), Edo (4), Taraba (4) and Jigawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 27,091 2,503 24,350 238 FCT 10,122 3,303 6,726 93 Kaduna 4,628 618 3,960 50 Plateau 4,304 312 3,958 34 Oyo 3,793 373 3,374 46 Rivers 3,293 201 3,031 61 Edo 2,790 66 2,611 113 Ogun 2,389 167 2,188 34 Kano 2,081 240 1,783 58 Delta 1,843 57 1,737 49 Ondo 1,793 62 1,690 41 Katsina 1,442 251 1,167 24 Enugu 1,376 34 1,321 21 Kwara 1,328 203 1,094 31 Gombe 1,192 209 952 31 Ebonyi 1,091 24 1,037 30 Abia 983 16 957 10 Osun 979 16 940 23 Bauchi 904 94 796 14 Borno 778 37 705 36 Imo 734 61 661 12 Nasarawa 630 292 325 13 Benue 515 44 460 11 Bayelsa 507 65 421 21 Akwa Ibom 413 57 347 9 Ekiti 405 19 380 6 Jigawa 387 50 326 11 Niger 381 69 300 12 Adamawa 355 96 238 21 Anambra 299 6 274 19 Sokoto 247 53 177 17 Taraba 207 23 177 7 Yobe 176 45 123 8 Kebbi 155 12 135 8 Cross River 94 0 82 12 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

