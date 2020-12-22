Nigeria records 999 new COVID-19 cases, total now 79,789

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 999 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 999 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 79,789.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 22nd of December 2020, 999 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 79789 cases have been confirmed, 68879 cases have been discharged and 1231 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 999 new cases are reported from 18 states- FCT (416), Lagos (324), Kaduna (68), Plateau (42), Kwara (32), Kano (24), Gombe (14), Sokoto (12), Yobe (12), Akwa Ibom (11), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (7), Bauchi (7), Ogun (6), Oyo (5), Edo (4), Taraba (4) and Jigawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 27,091 2,503 24,350 238
FCT 10,122 3,303 6,726 93
Kaduna 4,628 618 3,960 50
Plateau 4,304 312 3,958 34
Oyo 3,793 373 3,374 46
Rivers 3,293 201 3,031 61
Edo 2,790 66 2,611 113
Ogun 2,389 167 2,188 34
Kano 2,081 240 1,783 58
Delta 1,843 57 1,737 49
Ondo 1,793 62 1,690 41
Katsina 1,442 251 1,167 24
Enugu 1,376 34 1,321 21
Kwara 1,328 203 1,094 31
Gombe 1,192 209 952 31
Ebonyi 1,091 24 1,037 30
Abia 983 16 957 10
Osun 979 16 940 23
Bauchi 904 94 796 14
Borno 778 37 705 36
Imo 734 61 661 12
Nasarawa 630 292 325 13
Benue 515 44 460 11
Bayelsa 507 65 421 21
Akwa Ibom 413 57 347 9
Ekiti 405 19 380 6
Jigawa 387 50 326 11
Niger 381 69 300 12
Adamawa 355 96 238 21
Anambra 299 6 274 19
Sokoto 247 53 177 17
Taraba 207 23 177 7
Yobe 176 45 123 8
Kebbi 155 12 135 8
Cross River 94 0 82 12
Zamfara 79 1 73 5
Kogi 5 0 3 2

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week

Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Obaseki calls for behavioural changes, urges caution as second wave looms

Latest News

UPDATE: Palace refutes death of Olu of Warri, says he’s indisposed, receiving…

Latest News

Nigeria is at risk of becoming a failed state ― Financial Times

Latest News

JUST IN: Olu of Warri not dead, only indisposed, says palace

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More