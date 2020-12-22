Nigeria records 999 new COVID-19 cases, total now 79,789

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 999 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 79,789.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
“On the 22nd of December 2020, 999 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 79789 cases have been confirmed, 68879 cases have been discharged and 1231 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
“The 999 new cases are reported from 18 states- FCT (416), Lagos (324), Kaduna (68), Plateau (42), Kwara (32), Kano (24), Gombe (14), Sokoto (12), Yobe (12), Akwa Ibom (11), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (7), Bauchi (7), Ogun (6), Oyo (5), Edo (4), Taraba (4) and Jigawa (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|27,091
|2,503
|24,350
|238
|FCT
|10,122
|3,303
|6,726
|93
|Kaduna
|4,628
|618
|3,960
|50
|Plateau
|4,304
|312
|3,958
|34
|Oyo
|3,793
|373
|3,374
|46
|Rivers
|3,293
|201
|3,031
|61
|Edo
|2,790
|66
|2,611
|113
|Ogun
|2,389
|167
|2,188
|34
|Kano
|2,081
|240
|1,783
|58
|Delta
|1,843
|57
|1,737
|49
|Ondo
|1,793
|62
|1,690
|41
|Katsina
|1,442
|251
|1,167
|24
|Enugu
|1,376
|34
|1,321
|21
|Kwara
|1,328
|203
|1,094
|31
|Gombe
|1,192
|209
|952
|31
|Ebonyi
|1,091
|24
|1,037
|30
|Abia
|983
|16
|957
|10
|Osun
|979
|16
|940
|23
|Bauchi
|904
|94
|796
|14
|Borno
|778
|37
|705
|36
|Imo
|734
|61
|661
|12
|Nasarawa
|630
|292
|325
|13
|Benue
|515
|44
|460
|11
|Bayelsa
|507
|65
|421
|21
|Akwa Ibom
|413
|57
|347
|9
|Ekiti
|405
|19
|380
|6
|Jigawa
|387
|50
|326
|11
|Niger
|381
|69
|300
|12
|Adamawa
|355
|96
|238
|21
|Anambra
|299
|6
|274
|19
|Sokoto
|247
|53
|177
|17
|Taraba
|207
|23
|177
|7
|Yobe
|176
|45
|123
|8
|Kebbi
|155
|12
|135
|8
|Cross River
|94
|0
|82
|12
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
