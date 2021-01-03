Nigeria records 917 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 90,080

Nigeria records 917 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 917 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 80,080.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 3rd of January 2021, 917 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria,

“Till date, 90080 cases have been confirmed, 75044 cases have been discharged and 1311 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 917 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (222), Lagos (214), Kaduna (119), Plateau (92), Nasarawa (50), Oyo (41), Adamawa (33), Ondo (32), Abia (28), Ogun (19), Rivers (17), Kano (16), Yobe (14), Edo (8), Anambra (6), Ekiti (5) and Jigawa (1).

“Our discharges today includes 59 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos31,3214,27926,795247
FCT12,0834,3917,588104
Kaduna5,4476864,70853
Plateau4,9973934,56044
Oyo4,0355813,40252
Rivers3,5722993,20964
Edo2,888902,681117
Ogun2,5522262,29234
Kano2,3243261,93068
Delta1,888991,73752
Ondo1,843391,76341
Katsina1,6361801,42927
Kwara1,4142891,09431
Enugu1,382131,34821
Gombe1,3383001,00137
Ebonyi1,097-51,07230
Abia1,0285096810
Bauchi1,02014386017
Osun1,0193096524
Nasarawa89856032513
Borno7962273836
Imo7663272212
Benue5325246911
Bayelsa5197742121
Akwa Ibom437433859
Adamawa42416123825
Niger4178432013
Ekiti415143956
Jigawa4072836811
Sokoto3809227018
Anambra3283427420
Taraba217231877
Yobe201491448
Kebbi173201449
Cross River169015712
Zamfara11225825
Kogi5032

