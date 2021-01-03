Nigeria records 917 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 90,080

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 917 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 80,080.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 3rd of January 2021, 917 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria,

“Till date, 90080 cases have been confirmed, 75044 cases have been discharged and 1311 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 917 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (222), Lagos (214), Kaduna (119), Plateau (92), Nasarawa (50), Oyo (41), Adamawa (33), Ondo (32), Abia (28), Ogun (19), Rivers (17), Kano (16), Yobe (14), Edo (8), Anambra (6), Ekiti (5) and Jigawa (1).

“Our discharges today includes 59 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 31,321 4,279 26,795 247 FCT 12,083 4,391 7,588 104 Kaduna 5,447 686 4,708 53 Plateau 4,997 393 4,560 44 Oyo 4,035 581 3,402 52 Rivers 3,572 299 3,209 64 Edo 2,888 90 2,681 117 Ogun 2,552 226 2,292 34 Kano 2,324 326 1,930 68 Delta 1,888 99 1,737 52 Ondo 1,843 39 1,763 41 Katsina 1,636 180 1,429 27 Kwara 1,414 289 1,094 31 Enugu 1,382 13 1,348 21 Gombe 1,338 300 1,001 37 Ebonyi 1,097 -5 1,072 30 Abia 1,028 50 968 10 Bauchi 1,020 143 860 17 Osun 1,019 30 965 24 Nasarawa 898 560 325 13 Borno 796 22 738 36 Imo 766 32 722 12 Benue 532 52 469 11 Bayelsa 519 77 421 21 Akwa Ibom 437 43 385 9 Adamawa 424 161 238 25 Niger 417 84 320 13 Ekiti 415 14 395 6 Jigawa 407 28 368 11 Sokoto 380 92 270 18 Anambra 328 34 274 20 Taraba 217 23 187 7 Yobe 201 49 144 8 Kebbi 173 20 144 9 Cross River 169 0 157 12 Zamfara 112 25 82 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 3, 2021

