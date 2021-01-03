Nigeria records 917 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 90,080

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 917 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 80,080.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 3rd of January 2021, 917 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria,
“Till date, 90080 cases have been confirmed, 75044 cases have been discharged and 1311 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 917 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (222), Lagos (214), Kaduna (119), Plateau (92), Nasarawa (50), Oyo (41), Adamawa (33), Ondo (32), Abia (28), Ogun (19), Rivers (17), Kano (16), Yobe (14), Edo (8), Anambra (6), Ekiti (5) and Jigawa (1).
“Our discharges today includes 59 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|31,321
|4,279
|26,795
|247
|FCT
|12,083
|4,391
|7,588
|104
|Kaduna
|5,447
|686
|4,708
|53
|Plateau
|4,997
|393
|4,560
|44
|Oyo
|4,035
|581
|3,402
|52
|Rivers
|3,572
|299
|3,209
|64
|Edo
|2,888
|90
|2,681
|117
|Ogun
|2,552
|226
|2,292
|34
|Kano
|2,324
|326
|1,930
|68
|Delta
|1,888
|99
|1,737
|52
|Ondo
|1,843
|39
|1,763
|41
|Katsina
|1,636
|180
|1,429
|27
|Kwara
|1,414
|289
|1,094
|31
|Enugu
|1,382
|13
|1,348
|21
|Gombe
|1,338
|300
|1,001
|37
|Ebonyi
|1,097
|-5
|1,072
|30
|Abia
|1,028
|50
|968
|10
|Bauchi
|1,020
|143
|860
|17
|Osun
|1,019
|30
|965
|24
|Nasarawa
|898
|560
|325
|13
|Borno
|796
|22
|738
|36
|Imo
|766
|32
|722
|12
|Benue
|532
|52
|469
|11
|Bayelsa
|519
|77
|421
|21
|Akwa Ibom
|437
|43
|385
|9
|Adamawa
|424
|161
|238
|25
|Niger
|417
|84
|320
|13
|Ekiti
|415
|14
|395
|6
|Jigawa
|407
|28
|368
|11
|Sokoto
|380
|92
|270
|18
|Anambra
|328
|34
|274
|20
|Taraba
|217
|23
|187
|7
|Yobe
|201
|49
|144
|8
|Kebbi
|173
|20
|144
|9
|Cross River
|169
|0
|157
|12
|Zamfara
|112
|25
|82
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
917 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
FCT-222
Lagos-214
Kaduna-119
Plateau-92
Nasarawa-50
Oyo-41
Adamawa-33
Ondo-32
Abia-28
Ogun-19
Rivers-17
Kano-16
Yobe-14
Edo-8
Anambra-6
Ekiti-5
Jigawa-1
90,080 confirmed
75,044 discharged
1,311 deaths pic.twitter.com/7MmPvBIwNL
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 3, 2021
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week
Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.
[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)
A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…
Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ
THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…