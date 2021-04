Nigeria records 83 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,581

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 83 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,581.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“83 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-22 Rivers-18 Nasarawa-9 Cross River-8 Ondo-6 Delta-5 Akwa Ibom-4 Bauchi-3 Zamfara-2 Kaduna-2 Ebonyi-1 Sokoto-1 Ekiti-1 Kano-1.”

