Nigeria records 829 new COVID-19 cases, total now 83,576

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 829 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 83,576.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 26th of December 2020, 829 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 83576 cases have been confirmed, 70495 cases have been discharged and 1247 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 829 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (296), FCT (291), Kaduna (79), Rivers (40), Kano (35), Nasarawa (25), Bauchi (19), Benue (8), Borno (7), Edo (7), Oyo (7), Sokoto (7), Cross River (3), Jigawa (3), and Ogun (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos28,4883,27724,973238
FCT11,0574,0926,86996
Kaduna4,8835504,28350
Plateau4,4593854,03836
Oyo3,8854623,37746
Rivers3,3682183,08664
Edo2,826862,627113
Ogun2,4511772,24034
Kano2,1692841,82560
Delta1,868821,73749
Ondo1,798671,69041
Katsina1,5702701,27327
Enugu1,382281,33321
Kwara1,3792541,09431
Gombe1,24825995633
Ebonyi1,097301,03730
Osun1,0043494723
Abia9831695710
Bauchi96413781314
Borno7965570536
Imo7482271412
Nasarawa69035232513
Benue5325246911
Bayelsa5197742121
Akwa Ibom429733479
Niger4099630013
Ekiti409113926
Jigawa3923734411
Adamawa3559623821
Anambra3071427419
Sokoto2977120917
Taraba211271777
Yobe187561238
Cross River169758212
Kebbi163111448
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

