Nigeria records 829 new COVID-19 cases, total now 83,576

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 829 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 83,576.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 26th of December 2020, 829 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 83576 cases have been confirmed, 70495 cases have been discharged and 1247 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 829 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (296), FCT (291), Kaduna (79), Rivers (40), Kano (35), Nasarawa (25), Bauchi (19), Benue (8), Borno (7), Edo (7), Oyo (7), Sokoto (7), Cross River (3), Jigawa (3), and Ogun (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 28,488 3,277 24,973 238 FCT 11,057 4,092 6,869 96 Kaduna 4,883 550 4,283 50 Plateau 4,459 385 4,038 36 Oyo 3,885 462 3,377 46 Rivers 3,368 218 3,086 64 Edo 2,826 86 2,627 113 Ogun 2,451 177 2,240 34 Kano 2,169 284 1,825 60 Delta 1,868 82 1,737 49 Ondo 1,798 67 1,690 41 Katsina 1,570 270 1,273 27 Enugu 1,382 28 1,333 21 Kwara 1,379 254 1,094 31 Gombe 1,248 259 956 33 Ebonyi 1,097 30 1,037 30 Osun 1,004 34 947 23 Abia 983 16 957 10 Bauchi 964 137 813 14 Borno 796 55 705 36 Imo 748 22 714 12 Nasarawa 690 352 325 13 Benue 532 52 469 11 Bayelsa 519 77 421 21 Akwa Ibom 429 73 347 9 Niger 409 96 300 13 Ekiti 409 11 392 6 Jigawa 392 37 344 11 Adamawa 355 96 238 21 Anambra 307 14 274 19 Sokoto 297 71 209 17 Taraba 211 27 177 7 Yobe 187 56 123 8 Cross River 169 75 82 12 Kebbi 163 11 144 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

