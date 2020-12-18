Nigeria records 806 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 77,013

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 806 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 77,013.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“806 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-287 FCT-255 Kaduna-36 Akwa Ibom-29 Katsina-25 Rivers-25 Kwara-21 Bauchi-19 Kano-15 Ondo-14 Plateau-13 Yobe-12 Nasarawa-11 Ebonyi-9 Gombe-8 Abia-7 Delta-4 Imo-4 Osun-3 Anambra-2 Borno-2 Cross River-1 Edo-1 Ekiti-1 Jigawa-1 Ogun-1.

“Total reported deaths for today includes a cumulative of 6 deaths recorded in Gombe State over two days,” the NCDC said.

