Nigeria records 796 new COVID-19 cases, total now 72,140

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 796 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 796 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 72,140.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 11th of December 2020, 796 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 72,140 cases have been confirmed, 65,712 cases have been discharged and 1,190 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 796 new cases are reported from 16 states- FCT (258), Lagos (248), Kaduna (117), Katsina (52), Ogun (27), Kwara (23), Gombe (22), Adamawa (17), Plateau (15), Kano (6), Rivers (2), Ondo (2), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (2), Sokoto (2) and Taraba (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos24,6141,06923,316229
FCT8,1571,7096,36484
Plateau3,994943,86634
Oyo3,7473393,36345
Kaduna3,7034453,21147
Rivers3,1161552,90160
Edo2,726322,581113
Ogun2,3191692,11733
Kano1,8801011,72356
Delta1,828421,73749
Ondo1,751861,62441
Enugu1,355211,31321
Kwara1,2261201,07630
Katsina1,1711411,00624
Gombe1,06910893625
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Osun9621093121
Abia92699089
Bauchi8022476414
Borno7581770536
Imo6812464512
Nasarawa54120332513
Benue5013046011
Bayelsa4665738821
Ekiti391293566
Akwa Ibom362263279
Jigawa3402130811
Adamawa3044723819
Niger298428212
Anambra290626519
Taraba196281617
Sokoto1912315117
Kebbi138151158
Yobe10814868
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another increase.

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the 1,607 new confirmed cases are higher than those recorded the previous week (November 29 – December 5) where the country recorded 1,102 cases…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

ATTENTION!!! 1200+ Nigerian men reported this Herb Helped Them With A Stronger And Harder Erection And The Ability To Satisfy Your Woman As Long As You Desire. Click Here To Get It Now

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

We didn’t breach any law on our plan to spend N14.5m on biros, N46m on letter…

Latest News

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu goes into self-isolation as aide tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Governors to hold emergency meeting on CBN’s Anchor Borrowers scheme Monday

Latest News

NHRC makes case for inclusiveness, equal opportunities in FG’s COVID-19 recovery…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More