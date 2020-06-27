Nigeria records 779 new coronavirus cases as total rises to 24,077

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 779 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 24,077.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.
“On the 27th of June 2020, 779 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 24077 cases have been confirmed, 8625 cases have been discharged and 558 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 779 new cases are reported from 22 states; Lagos-285, Rivers-68, FCT-60, Edo-60, Enugu-56, Delta-47, Ebonyi-42, Oyo-41, Kaduna-19, Ogun-18, Ondo-16, Imo-12, Sokoto-11, Borno-9, Nasarawa-8, Abia-5, Gombe-5, Kebbi-5, Kano-4, Yobe-3, Ekiti-3, Osun-2,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|10,026
|8,370
|1,530
|126
|FCT
|1,736
|1,154
|550
|32
|Oyo
|1,305
|788
|506
|11
|Kano
|1,195
|309
|835
|51
|Rivers
|1,050
|438
|574
|38
|Edo
|933
|633
|267
|33
|Delta
|828
|636
|170
|22
|Ogun
|774
|218
|539
|17
|Kaduna
|703
|268
|423
|12
|Katsina
|528
|239
|267
|22
|Bauchi
|497
|61
|424
|12
|Gombe
|492
|132
|344
|16
|Borno
|486
|36
|418
|32
|Ebonyi
|327
|69
|257
|1
|Jigawa
|317
|120
|191
|6
|Abia
|302
|126
|173
|3
|Plateau
|298
|134
|156
|8
|Imo
|290
|249
|38
|3
|Enugu
|258
|208
|44
|6
|Ondo
|232
|142
|71
|19
|Kwara
|217
|83
|128
|6
|Nasarawa
|206
|86
|112
|8
|Bayelsa
|184
|117
|55
|12
|Sokoto
|151
|18
|118
|15
|Osun
|108
|56
|47
|5
|Niger
|84
|44
|37
|3
|Akwa Ibom
|83
|38
|43
|2
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Kebbi
|76
|28
|42
|6
|Adamawa
|73
|30
|37
|6
|Anambra
|71
|5
|57
|9
|Yobe
|59
|3
|48
|8
|Benue
|47
|31
|15
|1
|Ekiti
|43
|13
|28
|2
|Taraba
|19
|9
|10
|0
|Kogi
|3
|3
|0
|0
