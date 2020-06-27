Nigeria records 779 new coronavirus cases as total rises to 24,077

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 779 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 24,077.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 27th of June 2020, 779 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 24077 cases have been confirmed, 8625 cases have been discharged and 558 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 779 new cases are reported from 22 states; Lagos-285, Rivers-68, FCT-60, Edo-60, Enugu-56, Delta-47, Ebonyi-42, Oyo-41, Kaduna-19, Ogun-18, Ondo-16, Imo-12, Sokoto-11, Borno-9, Nasarawa-8, Abia-5, Gombe-5, Kebbi-5, Kano-4, Yobe-3, Ekiti-3, Osun-2,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 10,026 8,370 1,530 126 FCT 1,736 1,154 550 32 Oyo 1,305 788 506 11 Kano 1,195 309 835 51 Rivers 1,050 438 574 38 Edo 933 633 267 33 Delta 828 636 170 22 Ogun 774 218 539 17 Kaduna 703 268 423 12 Katsina 528 239 267 22 Bauchi 497 61 424 12 Gombe 492 132 344 16 Borno 486 36 418 32 Ebonyi 327 69 257 1 Jigawa 317 120 191 6 Abia 302 126 173 3 Plateau 298 134 156 8 Imo 290 249 38 3 Enugu 258 208 44 6 Ondo 232 142 71 19 Kwara 217 83 128 6 Nasarawa 206 86 112 8 Bayelsa 184 117 55 12 Sokoto 151 18 118 15 Osun 108 56 47 5 Niger 84 44 37 3 Akwa Ibom 83 38 43 2 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Kebbi 76 28 42 6 Adamawa 73 30 37 6 Anambra 71 5 57 9 Yobe 59 3 48 8 Benue 47 31 15 1 Ekiti 43 13 28 2 Taraba 19 9 10 0 Kogi 3 3 0 0

779 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-285

Rivers-68

FCT-60

Edo-60

Enugu-56

Delta-47

Ebonyi-42

Oyo-41

Kaduna-19

Ogun-18

Ondo-16

Imo-12

Sokoto-11

Borno-9

Nasarawa-8

Abia-5

Gombe-5

Kebbi-5

Kano-4

Yobe-3

Ekiti-3

Osun-2 24,077 confirmed

8,625 discharged

558 deaths pic.twitter.com/JsOtNeFSDx — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 27, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oshiomhole’s group in crisis, Issa-Onilu pulls out •APC govs thank Buhari

THE crack in the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshimhole, manifested Friday afternoon as the spokesman of the group, Lanre Issa-Onilu withdrew his membership of the aggrieved group… Read Full story

Ajimobi died from multiple organ failure, Lagos govt reveals

THE Lagos State government has explained that the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died from multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection… Read Full story

Breaking: N-Power Batch C Enrolment Begins 11.45 pm Friday, June 26

Federal Government has unveiled plans to open the registration portal for the enrolment of young Nigerians today, Friday, June 26, 2020, as from 11.45 pm, into the Batch C of the N-Power Programme… Read Full story

Why I Stopped Acting For Some Time —Adewale Elesho

Currently, the president of Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), Prince Adewale Elesho is one of the veterans in the movie industry known for his advocacy for the promotion of morals and Nigeria’s cultural heritage in Nigerian movies. In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, the respected actor talks about… Read Full story