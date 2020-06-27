Nigeria records 779 new coronavirus cases as total rises to 24,077

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 779 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 24,077.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 27th of June 2020, 779 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 24077 cases have been confirmed, 8625 cases have been discharged and 558 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 779 new cases are reported from 22 states; Lagos-285, Rivers-68, FCT-60, Edo-60, Enugu-56, Delta-47, Ebonyi-42, Oyo-41, Kaduna-19, Ogun-18, Ondo-16, Imo-12, Sokoto-11, Borno-9, Nasarawa-8, Abia-5, Gombe-5, Kebbi-5, Kano-4, Yobe-3, Ekiti-3, Osun-2,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 10,026 8,370 1,530 126
FCT 1,736 1,154 550 32
Oyo 1,305 788 506 11
Kano 1,195 309 835 51
Rivers 1,050 438 574 38
Edo 933 633 267 33
Delta 828 636 170 22
Ogun 774 218 539 17
Kaduna 703 268 423 12
Katsina 528 239 267 22
Bauchi 497 61 424 12
Gombe 492 132 344 16
Borno 486 36 418 32
Ebonyi 327 69 257 1
Jigawa 317 120 191 6
Abia 302 126 173 3
Plateau 298 134 156 8
Imo 290 249 38 3
Enugu 258 208 44 6
Ondo 232 142 71 19
Kwara 217 83 128 6
Nasarawa 206 86 112 8
Bayelsa 184 117 55 12
Sokoto 151 18 118 15
Osun 108 56 47 5
Niger 84 44 37 3
Akwa Ibom 83 38 43 2
Zamfara 76 0 71 5
Kebbi 76 28 42 6
Adamawa 73 30 37 6
Anambra 71 5 57 9
Yobe 59 3 48 8
Benue 47 31 15 1
Ekiti 43 13 28 2
Taraba 19 9 10 0
Kogi 3 3 0 0

