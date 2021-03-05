Nigeria records 708 new COVID-19 infections, total now 157,671

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 708 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 157,671.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.
“On the 4th of March 2021, 708 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 157671 cases have been confirmed, 136335 cases have been discharged and 1951 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 709 new cases are reported from 21 states- Adamawa (180), Lagos (141), Ondo (60), Anambra (54), Rivers (41), Taraba (33), Edo (30), Abia (22), Kaduna (22), FCT (21), Akwa Ibom (20), Kano (20), Plateau (11), Ekiti (10), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (10), Bayelsa (7), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (5), and Gombe (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|56,273
|1,552
|54,307
|414
|FCT
|19,313
|7,244
|11,919
|150
|Plateau
|8,939
|99
|8,783
|57
|Kaduna
|8,610
|173
|8,374
|63
|Oyo
|6,757
|862
|5,781
|114
|Rivers
|6,597
|247
|6,253
|97
|Edo
|4,641
|315
|4,151
|175
|Ogun
|4,416
|552
|3,817
|47
|Kano
|3,810
|190
|3,516
|104
|Ondo
|3,066
|928
|2,080
|58
|Kwara
|2,931
|579
|2,301
|51
|Delta
|2,582
|773
|1,744
|65
|Osun
|2,444
|284
|2,108
|52
|Nasarawa
|2,247
|1,861
|373
|13
|Enugu
|2,078
|184
|1,865
|29
|Katsina
|2,060
|1
|2,025
|34
|Gombe
|2,010
|15
|1,952
|43
|Ebonyi
|1,928
|350
|1,547
|31
|Anambra
|1,780
|170
|1,591
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|1,572
|572
|986
|14
|Abia
|1,555
|46
|1,488
|21
|Imo
|1,528
|93
|1,407
|28
|Borno
|1,297
|195
|1,064
|38
|Bauchi
|1,232
|19
|1,196
|17
|Benue
|1,188
|575
|591
|22
|Adamawa
|942
|641
|270
|31
|Niger
|917
|483
|417
|17
|Taraba
|846
|82
|742
|22
|Ekiti
|823
|102
|711
|10
|Bayelsa
|779
|13
|740
|26
|Sokoto
|769
|0
|741
|28
|Jigawa
|496
|56
|429
|11
|Kebbi
|398
|61
|323
|14
|Cross River
|334
|43
|274
|17
|Yobe
|288
|28
|251
|9
|Zamfara
|220
|-3
|215
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
