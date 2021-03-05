Nigeria records 708 new COVID-19 infections, total now 157,671

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 708 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 157,671.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 4th of March 2021, 708 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 157671 cases have been confirmed, 136335 cases have been discharged and 1951 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 709 new cases are reported from 21 states- Adamawa (180), Lagos (141), Ondo (60), Anambra (54), Rivers (41), Taraba (33), Edo (30), Abia (22), Kaduna (22), FCT (21), Akwa Ibom (20), Kano (20), Plateau (11), Ekiti (10), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (10), Bayelsa (7), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (5), and Gombe (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos56,2731,55254,307414
FCT19,3137,24411,919150
Plateau8,939998,78357
Kaduna8,6101738,37463
Oyo6,7578625,781114
Rivers6,5972476,25397
Edo4,6413154,151175
Ogun4,4165523,81747
Kano3,8101903,516104
Ondo3,0669282,08058
Kwara2,9315792,30151
Delta2,5827731,74465
Osun2,4442842,10852
Nasarawa2,2471,86137313
Enugu2,0781841,86529
Katsina2,06012,02534
Gombe2,010151,95243
Ebonyi1,9283501,54731
Anambra1,7801701,59119
Akwa Ibom1,57257298614
Abia1,555461,48821
Imo1,528931,40728
Borno1,2971951,06438
Bauchi1,232191,19617
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger91748341717
Taraba8468274222
Ekiti82310271110
Bayelsa7791374026
Sokoto769074128
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi3986132314
Cross River3344327417
Yobe288282519
Zamfara220-32158
Kogi5032

