Nigeria records 708 new COVID-19 infections, total now 157,671

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 708 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 157,671.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 4th of March 2021, 708 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 157671 cases have been confirmed, 136335 cases have been discharged and 1951 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 709 new cases are reported from 21 states- Adamawa (180), Lagos (141), Ondo (60), Anambra (54), Rivers (41), Taraba (33), Edo (30), Abia (22), Kaduna (22), FCT (21), Akwa Ibom (20), Kano (20), Plateau (11), Ekiti (10), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (10), Bayelsa (7), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (5), and Gombe (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 56,273 1,552 54,307 414 FCT 19,313 7,244 11,919 150 Plateau 8,939 99 8,783 57 Kaduna 8,610 173 8,374 63 Oyo 6,757 862 5,781 114 Rivers 6,597 247 6,253 97 Edo 4,641 315 4,151 175 Ogun 4,416 552 3,817 47 Kano 3,810 190 3,516 104 Ondo 3,066 928 2,080 58 Kwara 2,931 579 2,301 51 Delta 2,582 773 1,744 65 Osun 2,444 284 2,108 52 Nasarawa 2,247 1,861 373 13 Enugu 2,078 184 1,865 29 Katsina 2,060 1 2,025 34 Gombe 2,010 15 1,952 43 Ebonyi 1,928 350 1,547 31 Anambra 1,780 170 1,591 19 Akwa Ibom 1,572 572 986 14 Abia 1,555 46 1,488 21 Imo 1,528 93 1,407 28 Borno 1,297 195 1,064 38 Bauchi 1,232 19 1,196 17 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 917 483 417 17 Taraba 846 82 742 22 Ekiti 823 102 711 10 Bayelsa 779 13 740 26 Sokoto 769 0 741 28 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 398 61 323 14 Cross River 334 43 274 17 Yobe 288 28 251 9 Zamfara 220 -3 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

