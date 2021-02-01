NIgeria records 676 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 131,918

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 676 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 131,918.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.
“On the 1st of February 2021, 676 new confirmed cases and 21 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 131918 cases have been confirmed, 106275 cases have been discharged and 1607 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The 676 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (227), Rivers (73), Niger (69), Plateau (56), FCT (50), Kano (44),
“Oyo (43), Ogun (27), Gombe (18), Ondo (15), Enugu (10), Osun (10), Cross River (8), Edo (8), Nasarawa (7), Bauchi (4), Kaduna (3), Ekiti (2), and Zamfara (2).”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|49,501
|7,463
|41,709
|329
|FCT
|16,913
|5,794
|10,992
|127
|Plateau
|7,950
|510
|7,387
|53
|Kaduna
|7,664
|524
|7,083
|57
|Oyo
|5,460
|1,247
|4,128
|85
|Rivers
|5,349
|690
|4,578
|81
|Edo
|3,802
|604
|3,058
|140
|Ogun
|3,408
|529
|2,836
|43
|Kano
|3,036
|397
|2,558
|81
|Delta
|2,323
|534
|1,737
|52
|Ondo
|2,315
|264
|2,000
|51
|Kwara
|1,936
|346
|1,549
|41
|Katsina
|1,864
|107
|1,730
|27
|Nasarawa
|1,817
|1,479
|325
|13
|Enugu
|1,748
|216
|1,511
|21
|Gombe
|1,624
|129
|1,453
|42
|Osun
|1,547
|312
|1,203
|32
|Ebonyi
|1,423
|182
|1,211
|30
|Abia
|1,220
|114
|1,094
|12
|Bauchi
|1,146
|12
|1,117
|17
|Imo
|1,116
|263
|835
|18
|Borno
|957
|147
|774
|36
|Anambra
|893
|540
|334
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|878
|327
|541
|10
|Benue
|848
|284
|544
|20
|Niger
|757
|326
|417
|14
|Sokoto
|748
|21
|701
|26
|Bayelsa
|669
|36
|609
|24
|Adamawa
|631
|363
|240
|28
|Ekiti
|579
|87
|483
|9
|Jigawa
|460
|59
|390
|11
|Taraba
|412
|83
|314
|15
|Kebbi
|270
|4
|253
|13
|Yobe
|241
|34
|199
|8
|Zamfara
|205
|7
|190
|8
|Cross River
|203
|2
|189
|12
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
