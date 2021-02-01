NIgeria records 676 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 131,918

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 676 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 131,918.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 1st of February 2021, 676 new confirmed cases and 21 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 131918 cases have been confirmed, 106275 cases have been discharged and 1607 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The 676 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (227), Rivers (73), Niger (69), Plateau (56), FCT (50), Kano (44),

“Oyo (43), Ogun (27), Gombe (18), Ondo (15), Enugu (10), Osun (10), Cross River (8), Edo (8), Nasarawa (7), Bauchi (4), Kaduna (3), Ekiti (2), and Zamfara (2).”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos49,5017,46341,709329
FCT16,9135,79410,992127
Plateau7,9505107,38753
Kaduna7,6645247,08357
Oyo5,4601,2474,12885
Rivers5,3496904,57881
Edo3,8026043,058140
Ogun3,4085292,83643
Kano3,0363972,55881
Delta2,3235341,73752
Ondo2,3152642,00051
Kwara1,9363461,54941
Katsina1,8641071,73027
Nasarawa1,8171,47932513
Enugu1,7482161,51121
Gombe1,6241291,45342
Osun1,5473121,20332
Ebonyi1,4231821,21130
Abia1,2201141,09412
Bauchi1,146121,11717
Imo1,11626383518
Borno95714777436
Anambra89354033419
Akwa Ibom87832754110
Benue84828454420
Niger75732641714
Sokoto7482170126
Bayelsa6693660924
Adamawa63136324028
Ekiti579874839
Jigawa4605939011
Taraba4128331415
Kebbi270425313
Yobe241341998
Zamfara20571908
Cross River203218912
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19  vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Comments

