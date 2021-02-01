NIgeria records 676 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 131,918

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 676 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 131,918.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 1st of February 2021, 676 new confirmed cases and 21 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 131918 cases have been confirmed, 106275 cases have been discharged and 1607 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 676 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (227), Rivers (73), Niger (69), Plateau (56), FCT (50), Kano (44),

“Oyo (43), Ogun (27), Gombe (18), Ondo (15), Enugu (10), Osun (10), Cross River (8), Edo (8), Nasarawa (7), Bauchi (4), Kaduna (3), Ekiti (2), and Zamfara (2).”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 49,501 7,463 41,709 329 FCT 16,913 5,794 10,992 127 Plateau 7,950 510 7,387 53 Kaduna 7,664 524 7,083 57 Oyo 5,460 1,247 4,128 85 Rivers 5,349 690 4,578 81 Edo 3,802 604 3,058 140 Ogun 3,408 529 2,836 43 Kano 3,036 397 2,558 81 Delta 2,323 534 1,737 52 Ondo 2,315 264 2,000 51 Kwara 1,936 346 1,549 41 Katsina 1,864 107 1,730 27 Nasarawa 1,817 1,479 325 13 Enugu 1,748 216 1,511 21 Gombe 1,624 129 1,453 42 Osun 1,547 312 1,203 32 Ebonyi 1,423 182 1,211 30 Abia 1,220 114 1,094 12 Bauchi 1,146 12 1,117 17 Imo 1,116 263 835 18 Borno 957 147 774 36 Anambra 893 540 334 19 Akwa Ibom 878 327 541 10 Benue 848 284 544 20 Niger 757 326 417 14 Sokoto 748 21 701 26 Bayelsa 669 36 609 24 Adamawa 631 363 240 28 Ekiti 579 87 483 9 Jigawa 460 59 390 11 Taraba 412 83 314 15 Kebbi 270 4 253 13 Yobe 241 34 199 8 Zamfara 205 7 190 8 Cross River 203 2 189 12 Kogi 5 0 3 2

