Nigeria records 653 new COVID-19 cases, total now 36,107

CoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
Nigeria has recorded 653 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 36,107.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

653new cases of #COVID19Nigeria Lagos-115, Kwara-85, Enugu-80, FCT-78, Rivers-36, Ondo-35, Oyo-30, Katsina-28, Kaduna-19, Abia-19, Nasarawa-18, Plateau-17, Imo-16, Ogun-9, Ebonyi-9, Benue-9, Kano-9, Delta-8, Bauchi-7, Ekiti-6, Gombe-4, Bayelsa-4, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Cross River-1, Yobe-1, Borno-1, Zamfara-1,” the NCDC said.

