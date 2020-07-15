Nigeria records 643 new coronavirus cases, total now 34,259

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 643 cases

Nigeria has recorded 643 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 34,257.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 15th of July 2020, 643 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 34259 cases have been confirmed, 13999 cases have been discharged and 760 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 643 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (230), Oyo (69), FCT (51), Edo (43), Osun (35), Rivers (30), Ebonyi (30), Kaduna (28), Ogun (27), Ondo (23), Plateau (20), Benue (17), Enugu (16), Imo (10), Delta (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (2), Kebbi (1), Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos12,94110,8181,948175
FCT2,7381,87882139
Oyo1,9519241,00819
Edo1,8506911,09960
Rivers1,42742895247
Delta1,39877858535
Kano1,3182311,03552
Ogun1,13234576522
Kaduna1,06737568012
Ondo77061113821
Katsina66920544123
Ebonyi6461065328
Borno5939446435
Plateau59131526016
Gombe5335645522
Enugu53119332216
Bauchi521350513
Kwara42222917914
Abia4131152953
Imo409323779
Jigawa321230811
Bayelsa31813716318
Osun311218849
Nasarawa2541331138
Sokoto153113616
Akwa Ibom14559833
Niger145301087
Benue14395426
Adamawa11020837
Anambra10127659
Kebbi887747
Zamfara760715
Ekiti6725402
Yobe623518
Taraba3019110
Cross River10631
Kogi5032

