Nigeria records 643 new coronavirus cases, total now 34,259

Nigeria has recorded 643 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 34,257.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.
“On the 15th of July 2020, 643 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 34259 cases have been confirmed, 13999 cases have been discharged and 760 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 643 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (230), Oyo (69), FCT (51), Edo (43), Osun (35), Rivers (30), Ebonyi (30), Kaduna (28), Ogun (27), Ondo (23), Plateau (20), Benue (17), Enugu (16), Imo (10), Delta (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (2), Kebbi (1), Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|12,941
|10,818
|1,948
|175
|FCT
|2,738
|1,878
|821
|39
|Oyo
|1,951
|924
|1,008
|19
|Edo
|1,850
|691
|1,099
|60
|Rivers
|1,427
|428
|952
|47
|Delta
|1,398
|778
|585
|35
|Kano
|1,318
|231
|1,035
|52
|Ogun
|1,132
|345
|765
|22
|Kaduna
|1,067
|375
|680
|12
|Ondo
|770
|611
|138
|21
|Katsina
|669
|205
|441
|23
|Ebonyi
|646
|106
|532
|8
|Borno
|593
|94
|464
|35
|Plateau
|591
|315
|260
|16
|Gombe
|533
|56
|455
|22
|Enugu
|531
|193
|322
|16
|Bauchi
|521
|3
|505
|13
|Kwara
|422
|229
|179
|14
|Abia
|413
|115
|295
|3
|Imo
|409
|323
|77
|9
|Jigawa
|321
|2
|308
|11
|Bayelsa
|318
|137
|163
|18
|Osun
|311
|218
|84
|9
|Nasarawa
|254
|133
|113
|8
|Sokoto
|153
|1
|136
|16
|Akwa Ibom
|145
|59
|83
|3
|Niger
|145
|30
|108
|7
|Benue
|143
|95
|42
|6
|Adamawa
|110
|20
|83
|7
|Anambra
|101
|27
|65
|9
|Kebbi
|88
|7
|74
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Ekiti
|67
|25
|40
|2
|Yobe
|62
|3
|51
|8
|Taraba
|30
|19
|11
|0
|Cross River
|10
|6
|3
|1
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
