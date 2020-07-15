Nigeria records 643 new coronavirus cases, total now 34,259

Nigeria has recorded 643 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 34,257.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 15th of July 2020, 643 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 34259 cases have been confirmed, 13999 cases have been discharged and 760 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 643 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (230), Oyo (69), FCT (51), Edo (43), Osun (35), Rivers (30), Ebonyi (30), Kaduna (28), Ogun (27), Ondo (23), Plateau (20), Benue (17), Enugu (16), Imo (10), Delta (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (2), Kebbi (1), Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 12,941 10,818 1,948 175 FCT 2,738 1,878 821 39 Oyo 1,951 924 1,008 19 Edo 1,850 691 1,099 60 Rivers 1,427 428 952 47 Delta 1,398 778 585 35 Kano 1,318 231 1,035 52 Ogun 1,132 345 765 22 Kaduna 1,067 375 680 12 Ondo 770 611 138 21 Katsina 669 205 441 23 Ebonyi 646 106 532 8 Borno 593 94 464 35 Plateau 591 315 260 16 Gombe 533 56 455 22 Enugu 531 193 322 16 Bauchi 521 3 505 13 Kwara 422 229 179 14 Abia 413 115 295 3 Imo 409 323 77 9 Jigawa 321 2 308 11 Bayelsa 318 137 163 18 Osun 311 218 84 9 Nasarawa 254 133 113 8 Sokoto 153 1 136 16 Akwa Ibom 145 59 83 3 Niger 145 30 108 7 Benue 143 95 42 6 Adamawa 110 20 83 7 Anambra 101 27 65 9 Kebbi 88 7 74 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Ekiti 67 25 40 2 Yobe 62 3 51 8 Taraba 30 19 11 0 Cross River 10 6 3 1 Kogi 5 0 3 2