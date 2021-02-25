Nigeria records 634 new COVID-19 infections, total now 154,476

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 634 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 154,476.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Nigeria also recorded six COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,891.

“On the 25th of February 2021, 634 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 154476 cases have been confirmed, 131699 cases have been discharged and 1891 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 634 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (259), Osun (45), Edo(38), Ogun (35), FCT (33), Anambra (26), Imo (24), Ondo (24), Akwa Ibom (20), Plateau (20), Abia (19), Kaduna (19), Ebonyi (17), Borno (10), Rivers (10), Kano (9), Delta (8), Kebbi (7), Nasarawa (4) Oyo (3), Enugu (2) and Ekiti (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos55,3812,14752,827407
FCT19,1487,17111,834143
Plateau8,8741298,68857
Kaduna8,4412188,16162
Oyo6,7111,0125,589110
Rivers6,4083096,00693
Edo4,5295813,786162
Ogun4,3127323,53446
Kano3,7251963,425104
Ondo2,9688312,08057
Kwara2,8756822,14449
Delta2,5477381,74465
Osun2,3715171,80450
Nasarawa2,2121,82637313
Gombe2,0311061,88243
Katsina2,029321,97027
Enugu2,0001061,86529
Ebonyi1,8562781,54731
Anambra1,6412071,41519
Abia1,506721,41420
Imo1,4641731,26328
Akwa Ibom1,45967577014
Borno1,2571551,06438
Bauchi1,22181,19617
Benue1,18857559122
Niger91247841717
Ekiti78112364810
Sokoto768074028
Bayelsa7673570626
Adamawa76247026428
Taraba71212956320
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi3655130014
Yobe268172429
Cross River2673222312
Zamfara219-42158
Kogi5032

