Nigeria records 634 new COVID-19 infections, total now 154,476

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 634 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 154,476.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.
Nigeria also recorded six COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,891.
“On the 25th of February 2021, 634 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 154476 cases have been confirmed, 131699 cases have been discharged and 1891 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 634 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (259), Osun (45), Edo(38), Ogun (35), FCT (33), Anambra (26), Imo (24), Ondo (24), Akwa Ibom (20), Plateau (20), Abia (19), Kaduna (19), Ebonyi (17), Borno (10), Rivers (10), Kano (9), Delta (8), Kebbi (7), Nasarawa (4) Oyo (3), Enugu (2) and Ekiti (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|55,381
|2,147
|52,827
|407
|FCT
|19,148
|7,171
|11,834
|143
|Plateau
|8,874
|129
|8,688
|57
|Kaduna
|8,441
|218
|8,161
|62
|Oyo
|6,711
|1,012
|5,589
|110
|Rivers
|6,408
|309
|6,006
|93
|Edo
|4,529
|581
|3,786
|162
|Ogun
|4,312
|732
|3,534
|46
|Kano
|3,725
|196
|3,425
|104
|Ondo
|2,968
|831
|2,080
|57
|Kwara
|2,875
|682
|2,144
|49
|Delta
|2,547
|738
|1,744
|65
|Osun
|2,371
|517
|1,804
|50
|Nasarawa
|2,212
|1,826
|373
|13
|Gombe
|2,031
|106
|1,882
|43
|Katsina
|2,029
|32
|1,970
|27
|Enugu
|2,000
|106
|1,865
|29
|Ebonyi
|1,856
|278
|1,547
|31
|Anambra
|1,641
|207
|1,415
|19
|Abia
|1,506
|72
|1,414
|20
|Imo
|1,464
|173
|1,263
|28
|Akwa Ibom
|1,459
|675
|770
|14
|Borno
|1,257
|155
|1,064
|38
|Bauchi
|1,221
|8
|1,196
|17
|Benue
|1,188
|575
|591
|22
|Niger
|912
|478
|417
|17
|Ekiti
|781
|123
|648
|10
|Sokoto
|768
|0
|740
|28
|Bayelsa
|767
|35
|706
|26
|Adamawa
|762
|470
|264
|28
|Taraba
|712
|129
|563
|20
|Jigawa
|496
|56
|429
|11
|Kebbi
|365
|51
|300
|14
|Yobe
|268
|17
|242
|9
|Cross River
|267
|32
|223
|12
|Zamfara
|219
|-4
|215
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
