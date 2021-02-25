Nigeria records 634 new COVID-19 infections, total now 154,476

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 634 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 154,476.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Nigeria also recorded six COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,891.

“On the 25th of February 2021, 634 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 154476 cases have been confirmed, 131699 cases have been discharged and 1891 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 634 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (259), Osun (45), Edo(38), Ogun (35), FCT (33), Anambra (26), Imo (24), Ondo (24), Akwa Ibom (20), Plateau (20), Abia (19), Kaduna (19), Ebonyi (17), Borno (10), Rivers (10), Kano (9), Delta (8), Kebbi (7), Nasarawa (4) Oyo (3), Enugu (2) and Ekiti (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 55,381 2,147 52,827 407 FCT 19,148 7,171 11,834 143 Plateau 8,874 129 8,688 57 Kaduna 8,441 218 8,161 62 Oyo 6,711 1,012 5,589 110 Rivers 6,408 309 6,006 93 Edo 4,529 581 3,786 162 Ogun 4,312 732 3,534 46 Kano 3,725 196 3,425 104 Ondo 2,968 831 2,080 57 Kwara 2,875 682 2,144 49 Delta 2,547 738 1,744 65 Osun 2,371 517 1,804 50 Nasarawa 2,212 1,826 373 13 Gombe 2,031 106 1,882 43 Katsina 2,029 32 1,970 27 Enugu 2,000 106 1,865 29 Ebonyi 1,856 278 1,547 31 Anambra 1,641 207 1,415 19 Abia 1,506 72 1,414 20 Imo 1,464 173 1,263 28 Akwa Ibom 1,459 675 770 14 Borno 1,257 155 1,064 38 Bauchi 1,221 8 1,196 17 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Niger 912 478 417 17 Ekiti 781 123 648 10 Sokoto 768 0 740 28 Bayelsa 767 35 706 26 Adamawa 762 470 264 28 Taraba 712 129 563 20 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 365 51 300 14 Yobe 268 17 242 9 Cross River 267 32 223 12 Zamfara 219 -4 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

