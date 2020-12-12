Nigeria records 617 new COVID-19 cases, total now 72,757

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 617 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 72,757.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 12th of December 2020, 617 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 72,757 cases have been confirmed, 65,850 cases have been discharged and 1,194 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 617 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (225), FCT (181), Kaduna (125), Adamawa (25), Nasarawa (20), Kano (12), Rivers (8), Edo (4), Ekiti (4), Bayelsa (3), Ogun (3), Plateau (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Delta (1) and Sokoto (1).” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 24,839 1,220 23,390 229 FCT 8,338 1,878 6,372 88 Plateau 3,997 97 3,866 34 Kaduna 3,828 526 3,255 47 Oyo 3,747 339 3,363 45 Rivers 3,124 162 2,902 60 Edo 2,730 36 2,581 113 Ogun 2,322 171 2,118 33 Kano 1,892 113 1,723 56 Delta 1,829 43 1,737 49 Ondo 1,751 86 1,624 41 Enugu 1,355 21 1,313 21 Kwara 1,226 120 1,076 30 Katsina 1,171 141 1,006 24 Gombe 1,069 108 936 25 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Osun 962 10 931 21 Abia 926 9 908 9 Bauchi 802 24 764 14 Borno 758 17 705 36 Imo 681 24 645 12 Nasarawa 561 223 325 13 Benue 501 30 460 11 Bayelsa 469 60 388 21 Ekiti 395 33 356 6 Akwa Ibom 364 28 327 9 Jigawa 340 21 308 11 Adamawa 329 72 238 19 Niger 298 4 282 12 Anambra 290 6 265 19 Taraba 196 28 161 7 Sokoto 192 24 151 17 Kebbi 138 15 115 8 Yobe 108 14 86 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

