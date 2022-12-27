Nigeria records 61 incidents of building collapse in 2022 —Report

NO fewer than 61 buildings collapsed across the states of Nigeria in 2022.

These occurred despite various efforts being put together to rid the country of building collapse.

According to the report by the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), out of these structural failures, Lagos State recorded 20 incidents, representing 48.7 percent of the entire cases in 2022

Some of the incidents include the residential development at Hotoro, Unguwar Gabas, behind Chula filling station, Tauroumi, Kano State; Anglican Primary School 1, Ayetoro Ajegunle, Lagos; church development at Iragbo community in Badagry, Lagos State; residential development at Road 5 Extension Avenue in Umuguma Owerri, Imo State; development at Oribanwa Town, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State; development at Chief Elmore street behind Ideal Supermarket, Bogije Bus Stop, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos; residential development at 32 Ibadan Street Ebute Metta, Lagos; residential development at Chris Igadi Street, off Ago Palace Way, opposite Kilimanjaro/AP filling station, Lagos; residential development at Sanusi street, Somolu-Lagos; among others.

It is on record that in the 48-year period between October 1974 to November, Nigeria recorded 541 incidents of building collapse.

Lagos State is at the top of the table with 322 incidents in 48 years, followed by Anambra -20; Oyo -19; Abuja -18; Kano-17; Ogun -12; Delta -12; Ondo -11; Abia -11; Rivers -10; Enugu -9; Kwara -7; Imo -7; Plateau -7; Kaduna -6; Edo -6; Osun -6; Ebonyi -5; Jigawa -5; Cross River -4; Benue -3; Adamawa -3; Niger -3; Ekiti -2; Akwa-Ibom -2; Nasarawa -2; Zamfara -1; Kebbi -1; Sokoto -1; Bauchi -1; Kogi -2; Katsina -1; Borno -1; Taraba -1; Yobe -1; Bayelsa -1 and Gombe -1.

From the above figures, Lagos State accounts for 60 percent of the incidents in Nigeria.





According to experts, building collapse is the failure of the structure or the component.

According to them, the failure of a building depended on the materials, designs, methods of construction, environmental conditions, and building use.

Some of the main reasons for building collapse include bad design, faulty construction, extraordinary loads, foundation failure, unexpected failure mode, natural disasters, soil liquefaction, lack of maintenance, use of substandard materials, under design, greed on the part of developers, bad engineering and earthquake, among others.