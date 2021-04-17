Nigeria records 60 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,207

Nigeria records 60 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 164,207.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 17th of April 2021, 60 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 164207 cases have been confirmed, 154325 cases have been discharged and 2061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 60 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (22), Rivers (15), Bayelsa (7), Kaduna (5), Ogun (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Osun (2), Kano (1) and Ebonyi (1),” the NCDC said,

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos58,11068156,990439
FCT19,75650719,084165
Plateau9,035-48,98257
Kaduna9,014378,91265
Rivers7,060646,895101
Oyo6,8392106,506123
Edo4,89754,707185
Ogun4,639194,57149
Kano3,942243,808110
Ondo3,2261,0832,08063
Kwara3,1202512,81455
Delta2,6178021,74471
Osun2,572352,48552
Nasarawa2,3801,99437313
Enugu2,2812392,01329
Katsina2,097142,04934
Gombe2,03441,98644
Ebonyi2,020231,96532
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,843901,73914
Abia1,683161,64522
Imo1,655261,59237
Bauchi1,54081,51517
Borno1,337991,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa1,06375727432
Niger930091317
Taraba9102486422
Bayelsa8852583426
Ekiti8691184711
Sokoto775174628
Jigawa5272648516
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River394936718
Yobe365493079
Zamfara240112218
Kogi5032

