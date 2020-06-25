Nigeria records 594 new COVID-19 cases, total now 22,614

Nigeria has recorded 594 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 22,614.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Thursday.
“On the 25th of June 2020, 594 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 22614 cases have been confirmed, 7822 cases have been discharged and 549 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 594 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos(159), Delta(106), Ondo(44), FCT(34), Edo(34), Oyo(33), Kaduna(33) Enugu(28), Katsina (25), Imo(22), Adamawa(15), Ogun(12), Osun(11), Abia(8), Rivers (6), Nasarawa(5), Bauch(5), Niger(5), kebbi(4), Ekiti(3), Plateau (1), Taraba(1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|9,482
|7,881
|1,475
|126
|FCT
|1,656
|1,110
|514
|32
|Kano
|1,191
|347
|793
|51
|Oyo
|1,188
|842
|337
|9
|Rivers
|936
|427
|473
|36
|Edo
|851
|562
|257
|32
|Ogun
|733
|263
|453
|17
|Delta
|715
|534
|159
|22
|Kaduna
|668
|346
|312
|10
|Bauchi
|493
|103
|378
|12
|Gombe
|482
|149
|317
|16
|Borno
|477
|58
|387
|32
|Katsina
|459
|170
|267
|22
|Jigawa
|317
|120
|191
|6
|Plateau
|294
|130
|156
|8
|Abia
|288
|112
|173
|3
|Imo
|269
|243
|23
|3
|Ebonyi
|264
|41
|222
|1
|Kwara
|217
|83
|128
|6
|Ondo
|206
|120
|67
|19
|Enugu
|202
|160
|37
|5
|Nasarawa
|198
|78
|112
|8
|Bayelsa
|184
|131
|41
|12
|Sokoto
|140
|8
|118
|14
|Niger
|84
|44
|37
|3
|Osun
|84
|32
|47
|5
|Akwa Ibom
|83
|38
|43
|2
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Adamawa
|73
|30
|37
|6
|Kebbi
|71
|23
|42
|6
|Anambra
|70
|4
|57
|9
|Yobe
|56
|3
|45
|8
|Benue
|47
|31
|15
|1
|Ekiti
|38
|8
|28
|2
|Taraba
|19
|9
|10
|0
|Kogi
|3
|3
|0
|0
