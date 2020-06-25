Nigeria records 594 new COVID-19 cases, total now 22,614

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 594 cases

Nigeria has recorded 594 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 22,614.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 25th of June 2020, 594 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 22614 cases have been confirmed, 7822 cases have been discharged and 549 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 594 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos(159), Delta(106), Ondo(44), FCT(34), Edo(34), Oyo(33), Kaduna(33) Enugu(28), Katsina (25), Imo(22), Adamawa(15), Ogun(12), Osun(11), Abia(8), Rivers (6), Nasarawa(5), Bauch(5), Niger(5), kebbi(4), Ekiti(3), Plateau (1), Taraba(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 9,482 7,881 1,475 126
FCT 1,656 1,110 514 32
Kano 1,191 347 793 51
Oyo 1,188 842 337 9
Rivers 936 427 473 36
Edo 851 562 257 32
Ogun 733 263 453 17
Delta 715 534 159 22
Kaduna 668 346 312 10
Bauchi 493 103 378 12
Gombe 482 149 317 16
Borno 477 58 387 32
Katsina 459 170 267 22
Jigawa 317 120 191 6
Plateau 294 130 156 8
Abia 288 112 173 3
Imo 269 243 23 3
Ebonyi 264 41 222 1
Kwara 217 83 128 6
Ondo 206 120 67 19
Enugu 202 160 37 5
Nasarawa 198 78 112 8
Bayelsa 184 131 41 12
Sokoto 140 8 118 14
Niger 84 44 37 3
Osun 84 32 47 5
Akwa Ibom 83 38 43 2
Zamfara 76 0 71 5
Adamawa 73 30 37 6
Kebbi 71 23 42 6
Anambra 70 4 57 9
Yobe 56 3 45 8
Benue 47 31 15 1
Ekiti 38 8 28 2
Taraba 19 9 10 0
Kogi 3 3 0 0

