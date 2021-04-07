Nigeria records 58 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,388

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,388.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 6th of April 2021, 58 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 163388 cases have been confirmed, 153630 cases have been discharged and 2058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 58 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (32), Kaduna (5), Enugu (4), Kano (4), Edo (3), FCT (3), Osun (3), Abia (1), Bauchi (1), Gombe (1), and Rivers (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 57,854 425 56,990 439 FCT 19,681 437 19,080 164 Plateau 9,028 22 8,949 57 Kaduna 8,972 44 8,863 65 Rivers 6,949 14 6,835 100 Oyo 6,838 474 6,241 123 Edo 4,889 6 4,698 185 Ogun 4,620 8 4,563 49 Kano 3,917 24 3,783 110 Ondo 3,220 1,077 2,080 63 Kwara 3,120 251 2,814 55 Delta 2,608 793 1,744 71 Osun 2,544 30 2,462 52 Nasarawa 2,364 1,978 373 13 Enugu 2,259 257 1,973 29 Katsina 2,097 14 2,049 34 Gombe 2,034 4 1,986 44 Ebonyi 2,007 24 1,951 32 Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19 Akwa Ibom 1,780 163 1,603 14 Abia 1,677 11 1,645 21 Imo 1,655 26 1,592 37 Bauchi 1,532 -38 1,553 17 Borno 1,337 99 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 1,051 745 274 32 Niger 930 0 913 17 Taraba 910 24 864 22 Ekiti 867 19 837 11 Bayelsa 861 16 819 26 Sokoto 774 0 746 28 Jigawa 524 23 485 16 Kebbi 450 42 392 16 Cross River 377 11 348 18 Yobe 328 35 284 9 Zamfara 232 3 221 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

58 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-32

Kaduna-5

Enugu-4

Kano-4

Edo-3

FCT-3

Osun-3

Abia-1

Bauchi-1

Gombe-1

Rivers-1 163,388 confirmed

153,630 discharged

2,058 deaths pic.twitter.com/cC6pc0pMlk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 6, 2021

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Nigeria records 58 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,388