Nigeria records 58 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,388

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,388.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 6th of April 2021, 58 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 163388 cases have been confirmed, 153630 cases have been discharged and 2058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 58 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (32), Kaduna (5), Enugu (4), Kano (4), Edo (3), FCT (3), Osun (3), Abia (1), Bauchi (1), Gombe (1), and Rivers (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos57,85442556,990439
FCT19,68143719,080164
Plateau9,028228,94957
Kaduna8,972448,86365
Rivers6,949146,835100
Oyo6,8384746,241123
Edo4,88964,698185
Ogun4,62084,56349
Kano3,917243,783110
Ondo3,2201,0772,08063
Kwara3,1202512,81455
Delta2,6087931,74471
Osun2,544302,46252
Nasarawa2,3641,97837313
Enugu2,2592571,97329
Katsina2,097142,04934
Gombe2,03441,98644
Ebonyi2,007241,95132
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,7801631,60314
Abia1,677111,64521
Imo1,655261,59237
Bauchi1,532-381,55317
Borno1,337991,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa1,05174527432
Niger930091317
Taraba9102486422
Ekiti8671983711
Bayelsa8611681926
Sokoto774074628
Jigawa5242348516
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River3771134818
Yobe328352849
Zamfara23232218
Kogi5032

 

