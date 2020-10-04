Nigeria records 58 new COVID-19 cases, total now 59,345

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 58 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 58 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 59,345.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 4th of October 2020, 58 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 59345 cases have been confirmed, 50768 cases have been discharged and 1113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 58 new cases are reported from 9 states- Plateau (18), Lagos (15), Katsina (10), Ogun (5), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ekiti (1), FCT (1), Ondo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,6514,19615,250205
FCT5,7466844,98478
Plateau3,4977492,71533
Oyo3,2687982,43040
Edo2,631292,495107
Rivers2,5171242,33459
Kaduna2,444572,34740
Ogun1,8831221,73328
Delta1,802161,73749
Kano1,738141,67054
Ondo1,635541,54536
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Kwara1,0443798225
Ebonyi1,04241,00830
Abia898188728
Katsina8841984124
Gombe88311174725
Osun8472580517
Borno745470536
Bauchi699867714
Imo5762953512
Benue4815841310
Nasarawa45211432513
Bayelsa401737321
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti322113056
Akwa Ibom29372788
Niger2591523212
Adamawa2482320817
Anambra238021919
Sokoto162114417
Taraba10510896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara791735
Yobe766628
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months

Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.

Labour Suspends Today’s Strike

THE organised labour in the early hours of Monday announced a suspension of its strike slated to start today over prices of fuel and electricity.

The suspension of the strike action was contained in a communique it signed with representatives of government.

CROSSFIRE: Don’t Join Proposed Strike By Labour, FG Warns Civil Servants

The Federal Government has warned civil servants not to obey the call for industrial action by labour unions.

CROSSFIRE: No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour

DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday morning.

Nigeria records 58 cases

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Top News

COVID-19: Nigeria’s deaths last week lowest in five months

Latest News

Every terrorist in Nigeria and their sponsors will not see New Year ― Pastor Adeboye

Latest News

Presidency says Labour strike was to avenge ‘Occupy Nigeria’

Latest News

BREAKING: IG bans SARS, others from conducting stop and search, mounting checkpoints,…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More