Nigeria records 58 new COVID-19 cases, total now 59,345

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 58 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 59,345.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 4th of October 2020, 58 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 59345 cases have been confirmed, 50768 cases have been discharged and 1113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 58 new cases are reported from 9 states- Plateau (18), Lagos (15), Katsina (10), Ogun (5), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ekiti (1), FCT (1), Ondo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 19,651 4,196 15,250 205 FCT 5,746 684 4,984 78 Plateau 3,497 749 2,715 33 Oyo 3,268 798 2,430 40 Edo 2,631 29 2,495 107 Rivers 2,517 124 2,334 59 Kaduna 2,444 57 2,347 40 Ogun 1,883 122 1,733 28 Delta 1,802 16 1,737 49 Kano 1,738 14 1,670 54 Ondo 1,635 54 1,545 36 Enugu 1,289 102 1,166 21 Kwara 1,044 37 982 25 Ebonyi 1,042 4 1,008 30 Abia 898 18 872 8 Katsina 884 19 841 24 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Osun 847 25 805 17 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 699 8 677 14 Imo 576 29 535 12 Benue 481 58 413 10 Nasarawa 452 114 325 13 Bayelsa 401 7 373 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 322 11 305 6 Akwa Ibom 293 7 278 8 Niger 259 15 232 12 Adamawa 248 23 208 17 Anambra 238 0 219 19 Sokoto 162 1 144 17 Taraba 105 10 89 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Yobe 76 6 62 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

