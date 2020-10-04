Nigeria records 58 new COVID-19 cases, total now 59,345

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 58 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 59,345.
The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 4th of October 2020, 58 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 59345 cases have been confirmed, 50768 cases have been discharged and 1113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 58 new cases are reported from 9 states- Plateau (18), Lagos (15), Katsina (10), Ogun (5), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ekiti (1), FCT (1), Ondo (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|19,651
|4,196
|15,250
|205
|FCT
|5,746
|684
|4,984
|78
|Plateau
|3,497
|749
|2,715
|33
|Oyo
|3,268
|798
|2,430
|40
|Edo
|2,631
|29
|2,495
|107
|Rivers
|2,517
|124
|2,334
|59
|Kaduna
|2,444
|57
|2,347
|40
|Ogun
|1,883
|122
|1,733
|28
|Delta
|1,802
|16
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,738
|14
|1,670
|54
|Ondo
|1,635
|54
|1,545
|36
|Enugu
|1,289
|102
|1,166
|21
|Kwara
|1,044
|37
|982
|25
|Ebonyi
|1,042
|4
|1,008
|30
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Katsina
|884
|19
|841
|24
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Osun
|847
|25
|805
|17
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|699
|8
|677
|14
|Imo
|576
|29
|535
|12
|Benue
|481
|58
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|452
|114
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|401
|7
|373
|21
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|322
|11
|305
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|293
|7
|278
|8
|Niger
|259
|15
|232
|12
|Adamawa
|248
|23
|208
|17
|Anambra
|238
|0
|219
|19
|Sokoto
|162
|1
|144
|17
|Taraba
|105
|10
|89
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Yobe
|76
|6
|62
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
