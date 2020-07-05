Nigeria records 544 new cases of COVID-19, total now 28,711

Nigeria’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, on Friday, increased to 28,711 as 544 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night. it also said that 199 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.
“On the 5th of July 2020, 544 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 28711 cases have been confirmed, 11665 cases have been discharged and 645 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 544 new cases are reported from 19 states; Lagos-199 Ebonyi-65 Oyo-47 Ondo-46 Ogun-31 Edo-30 FCT-28 Katsina-25 Plateau-15 Bayelsa-11 Kaduna-10 Adamawa-10 Akwa Ibom-8 Gombe-7 Kano-4 Taraba-3 Rivers-2 Abia-2 Ekiti-1,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|11,244
|9,436
|1,676
|132
|FCT
|2,181
|1,489
|657
|35
|Oyo
|1,513
|685
|809
|19
|Edo
|1,383
|531
|805
|47
|Kano
|1,268
|187
|1,029
|52
|Delta
|1,227
|795
|407
|25
|Rivers
|1,183
|377
|765
|41
|Ogun
|1,005
|347
|637
|21
|Kaduna
|865
|283
|570
|12
|Katsina
|604
|140
|441
|23
|Borno
|528
|58
|437
|33
|Gombe
|520
|124
|376
|20
|Bauchi
|516
|32
|472
|12
|Ebonyi
|503
|131
|369
|3
|Ondo
|456
|319
|117
|20
|Plateau
|436
|205
|219
|12
|Abia
|385
|164
|218
|3
|Enugu
|372
|148
|215
|9
|Imo
|352
|296
|50
|6
|Jigawa
|318
|1
|308
|9
|Kwara
|269
|114
|146
|9
|Bayelsa
|245
|102
|127
|16
|Nasarawa
|225
|104
|113
|8
|Osun
|165
|99
|59
|7
|Sokoto
|153
|12
|125
|16
|Niger
|122
|40
|75
|7
|Akwa Ibom
|120
|46
|71
|3
|Adamawa
|109
|50
|52
|7
|Benue
|97
|59
|33
|5
|Kebbi
|84
|19
|58
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Anambra
|73
|7
|57
|9
|Yobe
|61
|5
|48
|8
|Ekiti
|44
|2
|40
|2
|Taraba
|22
|12
|10
|0
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
544 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-199
Ebonyi-65
Oyo-47
Ondo-46
Ogun-31
Edo-30
FCT-28
Katsina-25
Plateau-15
Bayelsa-11
Kaduna-10
Adamawa-10
Akwa Ibom-8
Gombe-7
Kano-4
Taraba-3
Rivers-2
Abia-2
Ekiti-1
28,711 confirmed
11,665 discharged
645 deaths pic.twitter.com/4uA3R0O28U
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 5, 2020
