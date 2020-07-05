Nigeria records 544 new cases of COVID-19, total now 28,711

Nigeria’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, on Friday, increased to 28,711 as 544 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night. it also said that 199 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.

“On the 5th of July 2020, 544 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 28711 cases have been confirmed, 11665 cases have been discharged and 645 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 544 new cases are reported from 19 states; Lagos-199 Ebonyi-65 Oyo-47 Ondo-46 Ogun-31 Edo-30 FCT-28 Katsina-25 Plateau-15 Bayelsa-11 Kaduna-10 Adamawa-10 Akwa Ibom-8 Gombe-7 Kano-4 Taraba-3 Rivers-2 Abia-2 Ekiti-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 11,244 9,436 1,676 132 FCT 2,181 1,489 657 35 Oyo 1,513 685 809 19 Edo 1,383 531 805 47 Kano 1,268 187 1,029 52 Delta 1,227 795 407 25 Rivers 1,183 377 765 41 Ogun 1,005 347 637 21 Kaduna 865 283 570 12 Katsina 604 140 441 23 Borno 528 58 437 33 Gombe 520 124 376 20 Bauchi 516 32 472 12 Ebonyi 503 131 369 3 Ondo 456 319 117 20 Plateau 436 205 219 12 Abia 385 164 218 3 Enugu 372 148 215 9 Imo 352 296 50 6 Jigawa 318 1 308 9 Kwara 269 114 146 9 Bayelsa 245 102 127 16 Nasarawa 225 104 113 8 Osun 165 99 59 7 Sokoto 153 12 125 16 Niger 122 40 75 7 Akwa Ibom 120 46 71 3 Adamawa 109 50 52 7 Benue 97 59 33 5 Kebbi 84 19 58 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Anambra 73 7 57 9 Yobe 61 5 48 8 Ekiti 44 2 40 2 Taraba 22 12 10 0 Kogi 5 0 3 2

