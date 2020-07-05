Nigeria records 544 new cases of COVID-19, total now 28,711

By Tribune Online
Nigeria

Nigeria’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, on Friday, increased to 28,711 as 544 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night. it also said that 199 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.

“On the 5th of July 2020, 544 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 28711 cases have been confirmed, 11665 cases have been discharged and 645 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 544 new cases are reported from 19 states; Lagos-199 Ebonyi-65 Oyo-47 Ondo-46 Ogun-31 Edo-30 FCT-28 Katsina-25 Plateau-15 Bayelsa-11 Kaduna-10 Adamawa-10 Akwa Ibom-8 Gombe-7 Kano-4 Taraba-3 Rivers-2 Abia-2 Ekiti-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos11,2449,4361,676132
FCT2,1811,48965735
Oyo1,51368580919
Edo1,38353180547
Kano1,2681871,02952
Delta1,22779540725
Rivers1,18337776541
Ogun1,00534763721
Kaduna86528357012
Katsina60414044123
Borno5285843733
Gombe52012437620
Bauchi5163247212
Ebonyi5031313693
Ondo45631911720
Plateau43620521912
Abia3851642183
Enugu3721482159
Imo352296506
Jigawa31813089
Kwara2691141469
Bayelsa24510212716
Nasarawa2251041138
Osun16599597
Sokoto1531212516
Niger12240757
Akwa Ibom12046713
Adamawa10950527
Benue9759335
Kebbi8419587
Zamfara760715
Anambra737579
Yobe615488
Ekiti442402
Taraba2212100
Kogi5032

